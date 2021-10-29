Oklahoma City Thunder vs Golden State Warriors Prediction & Match Preview - October 30th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Oklahoma City Thunder are out for revenge against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday at Chase Center. The Thunder and Warriors face each other for the second time this season, with Golden State winning their first matchup in Oklahoma City last Tuesday.

The Thunder are coming off their first win of the season on Wednesday against the LA Lakers. They were down by as high as 26 points, but battled back to defeat the Lakers 123-115 at home. It was the largest comeback in Oklahoma City Thunder franchise history, as well as the largest blown lead in Lakers history.

Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors suffered their first defeat on Thursday at the hands of the Memphis Grizzlies, 104-101, in overtime. Golden State went cold in overtime while Stephen Curry was scoreless in the fourth quarter and overtime. It was Curry's third straight game wherein he did not score in the final quarter.

Match Details

Fixture: Oklahoma City Thunder vs Golden State Warriors | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Saturday, October 30th, 8:30 PM ET (Sunday, October 30th, 6:00 AM IST)

Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

Oklahoma City Thunder Preview

Josh Giddey of the Oklahoma City Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder earned their first win of the season in impressive fashion on Wednesday. They came back from a 26-point deficit against the LA Lakers to steal the game 123-115. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way with 27 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

Meanwhile, rookie guard Josh Giddey had his first career double-double with 18 points and ten assists. Luguentz Dort, who added 17 points, five rebounds and six assists, said after the game that they may be a young team, but they are improving in every game.

"It's a new team. We're all trying to figure it out and try to still bring the chemistry. And I feel like we're just getting better every game and I feel like today it really worked well for us, just the way we moved the ball and played as a team," Dort said.

Key Player – Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder awarded their franchise player, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, with a five-year $172 million extension in the offseason. Even though they are just 1-4, Gilgeous-Alexander is playing like a superstar. He is averaging 23.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists this season.

In their first matchup of the NBA season with the Golden State Warriors last Tuesday, Gilgeous-Alexander led the Oklahoma City Thunder with 30 points, one rebound and four assists. That wasn't enough as the Thunder lost 106-98.

It is worth noting that the Oklahoma City Thunder were up in the first half and the Golden State Warriors only battled back in the second half. If the Thunder want to get their revenge, Shai should be doing more of the same while his teammate should provide more help.

Oklahoma City Thunder Predicted Lineup

G - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander; G - Josh Giddey; F - Luguentz Dort; F - Darius Bazley; C - Derrick Favors.

Golden State Warriors Preview

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors.

The Golden State Warriors are coming off their first defeat of the season on Wednesday night. They lost to the Memphis Grizzlies in overtime, 104-101. The Warriors were up in the first half, but the young Grizzlies crawled their way back in the second half and forced overtime.

In the extra period, Golden State managed just three points as the team went cold, especially Stephen Curry. The two-time MVP went scoreless in the fourth quarter and overtime. He finished the game with 36 points, seven rebounds and eight assists.

After the game, Curry was critical of his performance in the clutch. He missed the would-be game-winner in regulation. He also missed a couple of shots beyond the arc in overtime as his late-game struggles continued.

“The last two shots in regulation, the last one, the game-winner, looked good. Those are two shots I'd take every day of the week. Overtime, I think I pressed a little bit, maybe settled a little bit, especially when I didn't have it going from 3, and not getting into the paint and getting my runners off, getting the ball moving. Little critical of myself on those last three shots,” Curry said.

Key Player – Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors

If the Golden State Warriors want to win games, Stephen Curry has to score in the fourth quarter. He's been scoreless in the final period for the third straight game, which is concerning. In the game against the Grizzlies, Damion Lee was the only scorer in overtime.

StatMuse @statmuse Steph Curry has zero points in 4Q/OT of the last 3 games.



0-11 FG. Steph Curry has zero points in 4Q/OT of the last 3 games.0-11 FG. https://t.co/TOF8KUfJI5

However, Curry is a two-time MVP and the greatest shooter of all time. He will get out of his fourth quarter slump and it could happen against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday. For his career, Curry averages 26.1 points per game against the Thunder.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

G - Stephen Curry; G - Jordan Poole; F - Andrew Wiggins; F - Draymond Green; C - Kevon Looney.

Thunder vs Warriors Match Prediction

The Oklahoma City Thunder vs Golden State Warriors second matchup of the season is an interesting game. The Thunder are coming off their first win of the season while the the Warriors lost their first game.

Oklahoma City know they are capable of playing a great game and they need to have just that to defeat the Golden State Warriors on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Warriors will need more production from players not named Stephen Curry.

Where to watch Thunder vs Warriors?

The Oklahoma City Thunder vs Golden State Warriors game is available on the NBA League Pass. It can also be watched by local fans on Bally Sports Oklahoma and NBC Sports Bay Area & California.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee