Oklahoma City Thunder vs LA Clippers starting lineups and depth chart (Jan. 16) | 2023-24 NBA Season

The LA Clippers host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday. Tip off is set at 10:00 p.m. ET at the Crypto.com Arena. The game is featured in the NBA's 3-game-slate schedule and will be nationally televised on TNT.

The game can also be followed on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV.

Both teams lost their previous games on the road. The Clippers are fourth in the West (25-14) and won eight of their last 10. They are stellar at home, going 16-4 and boasting a 125.6 offensive rating in their last five home games.

The Thunder are second in the West (27-12) after winning seven of their last 10. They went 2-1 in their previous three road games and boast a 122.1 offensive rating.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs LA Clippers: Injuries

Oklahoma City Thunder Injuries for Jan. 16

The Thunder only have one player on their injury list. Shai Gilgeuos Alexander is questionable to play back-to-back following the Lakers defeat.

LA Clippers Injuries for Jan. 16

The Clippers have three players on their injury list. Ivica Zubac C (calf), Xavier Moon G (shoulder) and Moussa Diabate F (right hand) are out.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs LA Clippers: Predicted lineups and depth chart

Oklahoma City Thunder predicted lineups and depth chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander * Vasilije Micic Tre Mann SG Josh Giddey Cason Wallace SF Luguentz Dort Isaiah Joe Lindy Waters ||| PF Jalen Williams Aaron Wiggins Davis Bertans C Chet Holmgren Kenrich Williams Olivier Sarr

(*) Questionable

LA Clippers predicted lineups and depth chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG James Harden Russell Westbrook SG Terance Mann Bones Hyland Brandon Boston Jr. SF Paul George Norman Powell Am PF Kawhi Leonard Amir Coffey Kobe Brown C Daniel Theis Mason Plumlee P.J. Tucker

Oklahoma City Thunder vs LA Clippers: Key matchups

Shai Gilgeous Alexander vs Kawhi Leonard

Gilgeous Alexander and Leonard are having great seasons individually. The Thunder have a net rating of 9.0 with Gilgeous on the court and -1.9 without. Meanwhile, the Clippers have a net rating of 7.4 with Leonard on the court and -9.1 without.

The two will look to exploit the defense, hunting for mismatches and controlling the game's tempo.

Chet Holmgren vs James Harden

This will be a significant matchup in the game, as Harden is an expert at exploiting big men and using the pick-and-roll in the offense. Meanwhile, Holmgren is having a stellar rookie season.

He's averaging over two blocks a game and will play a huge role in stopping Clippers and Harden's strengths with his rim protection and length. His ability to take passing lanes away and contest without fouls will be essential.

Harden is averaging 17 ppg, 4.6 rpg and 8.4 apg. Holmgren is averaging 17.7 ppg, 7.3 rpg and 2.7 apg on 55.5% shooting and 39.2% from beyond the arc.

