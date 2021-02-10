Oklahoma City Thunder vs LA Lakers: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting-5s - February 10th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The LA Lakers welcome the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Staples Center for the second time this week after the reigning champions were forced to see out a narrow victory in overtime on Monday night.

Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander notched up 29 points against the Lakers while fellow starters Bazley and Diallo provided a further 41 points.

As with their previous poorer performances this season, the LA Lakers will likely come out firing in a repeat of this matchup. Having lost twice in a row, the Lakers have subsequently gone on a five-game winning streak and are situated in the perfect position to take the Western Conference's top seed yet again.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs LA Lakers Injury Updates

Oklahoma City Thunder

Oklahoma City Thunder's Theo Maledon goes in for lay-up

The Oklahoma City Thunder were missing several key players on Monday night who remain questionable for their repeat fixture in LA. Exciting young stars Theo Maledon and Isaiah Roby were given considerable minutes as starters recently but were both unavailable against the Lakers.

Maledon remains in the league's covid-19 protocols while Roby continues to recover from a foot injury that has ruled him out of the Thunders' previous two encounters.

Mike Muscala, who has provided 9.7 points per game off the Oklahoma City Thunder bench was ruled out of the encounter against the LA Lakers, following the league's concussion protocol. Muscala scored 22 points in 24 minutes at the weekend against the Timberwolves and will be hoping to make a return on Wednesday evening. Veteran guard George Hill also remains out.

LA Lakers

Advertisement

Coming off an extended season and a shortened preseason, Anthony Davis has struggled to shake off a multitude of injuries and instead has chosen to play through the pain. The LA Lakers star, however, was officially ruled out on Monday and remains questionable for this encounter with right Achilles tendinosis.

The Lakers may choose to keep Davis out considering the long season ahead and the weaker quality of their opponents. Alex Caruso is also a doubt for the Lakers, though his injury was far less worrying for fans as Vogel announced it was more a precautionary measure to sideline the guard after jamming his fingers against the Pistons.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs LA Lakers Predicted Lineups

Oklahoma City Thunder

With the likelihood that Theo Maledon remains out, Hamidou Diallo will keep his place in the Oklahoma City Thunder starting 5. Diallo impressed on Monday, registering 20 points and 11 rebounds. The third-year guard is averaging vastly improved numbers off the Thunder bench and could be an outside bet for most improved player though would have to claim a starting berth to do so.

Keeping Up With The Canadians 🇨🇦



Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | vs. Minnesota



31 POINTS

2 THREE POINTERS

9 REBOUNDS

7 ASSISTS#ThunderUp | @okcthunder pic.twitter.com/NBYS14Bpm6 — NBA Canada (@NBACanada) February 7, 2021

Advertisement

The Thunder lineup will likely remain unchanged with Darius Bazley and Luguentz Dort in the frontcourt alongside veteran center Al Horford. Bazley had a monster 16 rebounds and 21 points against the LA Lakers and is another candidate for most improved player. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues to impress at point guard, averaging All-Star worthy stats.

LA Lakers

Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Lakers

Should Anthony Davis be unavailable again, coach Vogel may choose to opt for Markieff Morris as starting forward alongside LeBron or change it up and put in Montrezl Harrell. So far this season, Harrell has been more prolific with his minutes than Morris, providing 13.2 points and 6.4 rebounds off the bench.

How about this hustle from Dennis Schröder⁉️🙌🔥 Plays like this can be the difference between winning and losing! #JrNBA (🎥 via @lakers) pic.twitter.com/ZEIX1qTdBS — Jr. NBA (@jrnba) February 7, 2021

LeBron James secured yet another triple-double against the Oklahoma City Thunder and will expect to start his 26th straight game this season. In the backcourt, Dennis Schroder and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope have been instrumental for the LA Lakers this season. Schroder has provided the tenacious defensive leadership while KCP has picked up where he left off in the bubble with his perimeter shooting and clutch plays.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs LA Lakers - Predicted Starting 5s

Advertisement

Oklahoma City Thunder

G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander G Hamidou Diallo, F Darius Bazley, F Luguentz Dort, C Al Horford

LA Lakers

G Dennis Schroder, G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, F LeBron James, F Markieff Morris, C Marc Gasol