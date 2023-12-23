Oklahoma City Thunder vs. LA Lakers: Predictions, starting lineups, and betting tips | Dec. 23, 2023

The Oklahoma City Thunder (18-8) welcome the LA Lakers (15-14) to Paycom Center on Saturday. Tip is set for 8 p.m. ET. The Thunder have a 1-0 lead in the season series, winning 133-110 on Nov. 30.

The Thunder have been performing well offensively, scoring at least 134 points in three of their last six games. They're playing at the sixth-fastest pace in the NBA. Meanwhile, the Lakers have been involved in high-scoring games, having gone over the total points line in five of their last six games. The game is expected to be high-tempo, with both teams ranking in the top-10 in pace.

The Oklahoma City Thunder and the Lakers have played 264 games played between the two teams. The Thunder has secured 111 wins, while the Lakers have emerged victorious 153 times.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs LA Lakers predictions, previews, starting lineups and betting tips

Moneyline: Lakers (+150) vs Thunder (-175)

Spread: Lakers (+4.5) vs Thunder (-4)

Total (O/U): Lakers (U 237.5) vs Thunder (O 238.5)

Oklahoma City Thunder vs LA Lakers preview

The Thunder are favored to win by 3.5 points, with an over/under of 237.5 points. Some predictions and picks suggest a high-scoring game, with the Thunder being the favorable pick.

The Thunder have gone Over in four of their last six games. They have tallied at least 134 points in three of their last six games and have allowed at least 115 in five of their last six.

In their previous matchup, the Thunder beat the Lakers 133-110, covering as 4.5-point home favorites. Meanwhile, the Lakers have been struggling, winning only one of their last six games.

Despite a positive run in head-to-head games against the Thunder, they have not been performing well recently, with a 1-6 record since winning the In-Season Tournament.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs LA Lakers starting lineups

For the Lakers, D'Angelo Russell will start as the PG, Cam Reddish as SG, Taurean Prince as SF, LeBron James as PF and Anthony Davis at center.

For the Thunder, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will start as the PG, Isaiah Joe as SG, Luguentz Dort as SF, Jalen Williams as PF and Chet Holmgren at center.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs LA Lakers predictions

The Thunder won the first game between the two teams this season, but the Lakers are motivated to win this game.

The Lakers have the size and rim protection to limit the Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, but the Thunder's offense has been rolling lately. Four points favor the Thunder, but the Lakers have covered in their last game and have gone over in five of their last six games.

Therefore, some experts suggest taking the Lakers +4 or betting on the over 237.5.