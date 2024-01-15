Oklahoma City Thunder vs. LA Lakers starting lineups and depth chart (Jan. 15, 2024) | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Oklahoma City Thunder visit the LA Lakers on Monday, January 15, as part of the MLK Day matchup at the Crypto.com Arena. The tip off is set for 10:30 p.m. ET. The game will be nationally broadcast on NBA TV, and for local broadcast, Spectrum SportsNet will feature the Home area and Bally Sports OK for Oklahoma.

The Lakers and the Thunder last encountered each other on December 24 when the Lakers went on the road and pulled off a win, 129-120. LeBron James led the Lakers with 40 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in 37 minutes of play. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander also followed with a strong performance with 34 points, five rebounds and seven assists in 38 minutes.

The Lakers recently lost back-to-back games to the Phoenix Suns and Utah Jazz, falling 11th in the West 19-21 below .500.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Meanwhile, the Thunders remain formidable in second place in the West at 27-11. They have won eight of their previous 10 and currently are on a four-game winning streak. The Lakers are 13-7 at home, while the Thunder are 11-6 on the road.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. LA Lakers: Injuries

Oklahoma City Thunder Injuries for Jan. 15

The Thunder have two players on their injury list. Point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (right knee) and forward Lindy Water ||| (illness) are questionable.

LA Lakers Injuries for Jan. 15

The Lakers have four players on their injury list. Small forward LeBron James (ankle) and power forward Anthony Davis (ankle) are questionable.

Small forward Cam Reddish (knee) and point guard Gabe Vincent (left knee) are out.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. LA Lakers: Predicted lineups and depth chart

Oklahoma City Thunder predicted lineups and depth chart

Starter 2nd 3rd PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander * Vasilije Micic Tre Mann SG Josh Giddey Cason Wallace SF Luguentz Dort Isaiah Joe Lindy Waters ||| * PF Jalen Williams Aaron Wiggins Davis Bertans C Chet Holmgren Kenrich Williams Olivier Sarr

(*) Questionable

LA Lakers predicted lineups and depth chart

Starter 2nd 3rd PG D'Angelo Russell Max Christie Skylar Mays SG Austin Reaves Jalen Hood-Schifino Dylan Windler SF Taurean Prince Jarred Vanderbilt PF LeBron James * Rui Hachimura C Anthony Davis * Christian Wood Jaxon Hayes

(*) Questionable

Update: As per reporters, Darvin Ham has decided to stick to the lineup from the 2023 Western Conference Finals.

Expand Tweet

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. LA Lakers: Key matchups

Shai Gilgeous Alexander vs. LeBron James

Gilgeous Alexander has leapt from an already impressive year last season but is outperforming that. He has put himself into MVP contention, averaging 31.5 ppg, 5.9 rpg and 6.4 apg on 55.8% shooting.

LeBron James, at the age of 39 years, is still treading in unchartered territory as no one in history has played for this long, this good. He is averaging 24.7 ppg, 7.2 rpg and 7.6 apg on better than 50% shooting.

Both are the best at controlling the game's tempo and manipulating the defense through their offensive arsenals, be it pick-and-roll, play-making, attacking mismatches, running in transitions, leading the break and difficult shot making.

Chet Holmgren vs. Anthony Davis

The two seven-footers will significantly influence the game with their offensive and defensive prowess and abilities. Holmgren and Davis are the so-called "Unicorns" since their play is hard to comprehend as it seems unreal.

Both players can move on the perimeter like guards and protect the rim like traditional big men. Davis has been relatively healthy this season, averaging 25.1 ppg, 12.1 rpg and 2.6 bpg. Holmgren is averaging 18 ppg, 7.3 rpg and 2.5 bpg on 55.7% shooting from the field and 39.5% from beyond the arc as a rookie.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!