Oklahoma City Thunder vs Los Angeles Lakers: Match Preview and Predictions - 19th November 2019

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers host the Oklahoma City Thunder

Match Details

Fixture: Oklahoma City Thunder vs Los Angeles Lakers

Date & Time: Tuesday, 19th November (10:30 PM ET)

Venue: Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA

Last Game Results

Oklahoma City Thunder (5-8): 88-90 loss to the LA Clippers (18th November)

Los Angeles Lakers (11-2): 122-101 win over the Atlanta Hawks (17th November)

Oklahoma City Thunder Preview

The Oklahoma City Thunder still have plenty of talent despite the summer departures of Russell Westbrook and Paul George, and the team picked up its biggest result of the season when they defeated the Sixers last week. However, following last night's defeat to the Clippers, Billy Donovan's side has made 5-8 start to the season, and competing for a playoff spot appears unlikely.

With that said, Donovan has done a great job so far this season as he incorporates younger talent such as Darius Bazley, Hamidou Diallo, and Terrance Ferguson. The Thunder are also not getting blown away by teams, and they still have plenty of veteran talent that can cause the Lakers problems.

Key Player - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been OKC's outstanding performer so far this season

Gilgeous-Alexander has made an excellent start to life in Oklahoma City, and the 21-year-old will be keen to impress against LeBron and the Lakers. The young guard is currently averaging upwards of 20 points per game, and a first All-Star appearance remains possible if he can sustain form over the next two months.

Thunder Predicted Lineup:

Terrance Ferguson, Danilo Gallinari, Steven Adams, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chris Paul

Los Angeles Lakers Preview

Heading into the season, the Los Angeles Lakers were expected to be among the contenders for a playoff spot, although few believed that they would begin the year as the NBA's most impressive team. Yet, LeBron James and Anthony Davis have struck up an instant partnership, while excellent contributions from the likes of Danny Green, Dwight Howard, and Avery Bradley have helped the Lakers to an 11-2 record.

Only the Utah Jazz are holding their opponents to fewer points, and Rajon Rondo and Kyle Kuzma are also returning to form following injury layoffs. Ultimately, the first month of the season has been an incredible success for the Lakers, and there should be more to come.

Key Player - LeBron James

LeBron James has started the season in MVP form

LeBron entered this season with a point to prove and the 34-year-old has been immense through four weeks. In his most recent outing against the Hawks, James finished with 33 points, 7 rebounds, and 12 assists - and the superstar's defensive work was excellent once again.

Lakers Predicted Lineup:

LeBron James, Anthony Davis, JaVale McGee, Danny Green, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Thunder vs Lakers Match Prediction

The Thunder are performing slightly better than expected this season, although the Lakers are the favorites heading into tonight's game. Frank Vogel's team will benefit from both an extra day of rest and homecourt advantage, and the Lakers should have enough to record a 12th win of the season.

Where to Watch Thunder vs Lakers?

The game will be televised live on NBA TV from 10:30 PM ET. There will also be local coverage of the game on Spectrum Sportsnet and Fox Sports Oklahoma. You can additionally live stream the game via NBA League Pass.