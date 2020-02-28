Oklahoma City Thunder vs Milwaukee Bucks: Match Preview and Predictions - 28th February 2020

Giannis Antetokounmpo made all the difference the last time these two sides faced off

Match details

Fixture: Oklahoma City Thunder vs Milwaukee Bucks

Date & Time: Friday, 28th February 2020, 8:00 PM ET

Venue: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

Last game result

Oklahoma City Thunder (37-22): 112-108 win against the Sacramento Kings (27th Feb, Thursday)

Milwaukee Bucks (50-8): 108-97 win against the Toronto Raptors (25th Feb, Tuesday)

OKC Thunder preview

The Oklahoma City Thunder are well poised to win 50 games in a regular season for the first time since Kevin Durant's departure. That's a rather positive reading for a franchise that lost both of its superstars in the offseason.

Chris Paul's clutch plays, in addition to impeccable team chemistry, has seen the Thunder punch well above its weight this campaign. OKC will be entering the contest on a five-game winning run – tied second-longest active winning streak in the league – as well a nine-game unbeaten road run.

Key player - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

SGA's driving game is second to none

The current highest scorer on the OKC roster, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been balling off late. He has averaged 21 points per game in the last three encounters for the Thunder, in addition to a season average of 19.4 points and 6.3 rebounds per game on an efficient 46.5% shooting. He almost always seems to get his scoop layup to fall and is a threat from both mid-range and perimeter.

Advertisement

Thunder predicted lineup:

Chris Paul, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luguentz Dort, Danilo Gallinari, Steven Adams

Milwaukee Bucks preview

Easily the most well-rounded team in the league this season, the Milwaukee Bucks are all set to recapture that first seed in the East and are on course to win 70 games in the regular season, a feat previously achieved only by the Chicago Bulls and the Golden State Warriors.

Mike Budenholzer's men can stifle any opposition with the tools they have at their disposal. Giannis Antetokounmpo has continued to play at an MVP level, Brook Lopez is a Defensive Player of the Year candidate, while the likes of Khris Middleton and George Hill are making it rain almost at will from downtown.

Key player - Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Greek Freak continues to bamboozle oppositions

Giannis had 35 points the last time these two sides faced off and similar numbers are on the cards for the upcoming fixture. The reigning MVP is averaging 29.7 points and 13.7 rebounds per game this season, both career highs. Expect him to make good use of the favorable match-up he's likely to face against Danilo Gallinari on Friday night.

Bucks predicted lineup:

Eric Bledsoe, Wesley Matthews, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez

Thunder vs Bucks match prediction

While the Thunder do have a very favorable road streak going for them, it's very difficult to see them beat the Bucks on the second night of a back-to-back especially because Giannis and co. have the second-best home record in the league. In addition to that, Mike Budenholzer's men will be well-rested as they have enjoyed a two-day break. OKC are likely to stay in the game till the very end but expect the Bucks to eke out another home win.

Where to watch Thunder vs Bucks

Local coverage of the match can be seen of FOX Sports Oklahoma and FOX Sports Wisconsin. The game will be nationally televised on ESPN. You can also live stream the game via the NBA League Pass.