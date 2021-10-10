Oklahoma City Thunder vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction & Match Preview - October 10th, 2021 | NBA Preseason 2021-22

Reigning NBA champions, the Milwaukee Bucks, will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder in their third preseason fixture of the 2021-22 season.

The Bucks are still looking for their first win, having lost to the Brooklyn Nets in their last match. Jordan Nworra starred with 30 points and eight rebounds, while Alexander Mamukelashvili registered 20 points and 11 rebounds.

The Oklahoma City Thunder, meanwhile, have one of the youngest rosters in the NBA ,and added four players in the 2021 NBA draft. Josh Giddey, the sixth overall pick of the 2021 NBA draft, was impressive in their 113-97 loss to the Charlotte Hornets. He top-scored with 18 points and also had seven rebounds.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Charlotte Hornets

Match Details

Fixture - Oklahoma City Thunder vs Milwaukee Bucks | NBA Preseason 2021-22.

Date & Time - Sunday, October 10th, 2021; 6:30 PM ET (Tuesday, October 10th, 4:00 AM IST).

Venue – Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI.

Oklahoma City Thunder Preview

2021 NBA Rookie Photo Shoot

The OKC Thunder fielded both Shai-Gilgeous Alexander and Darius Bazley in the last game, although Josh Giddey was their most impressive player on the night. The OKC Thunder are in the middle of a rebuild, and have a range of draft picks available until 2027.

Apart from Giddey, the likes of Tre Mann (18th), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (32nd) and Aaron Wiggins (55th) are all players who are expected to play big roles in the rest of their preseason.

Key Player - Shai Gilgeous Alexander

SGA played only 36 games last season, which was the reason he fell out of reckoning for a potential All-Star call-up. This time around, the point guard will look to help his team make a push for the playoffs.

He has recently been commended by GM Sam Presti for his dedication, which was earmarked as the reason why SGA is already fit and firing. So anything less than an All-Star selection might prove disappointing for the 2018 draft pick.

Oklahoma City Thunder Predicted Lineup

G - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | G - Lugentz Dort | F - Darius Bazley | F - Aleksej Pokusevski | C - Isaiah Roby.

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

The Milwaukee Bucks have listed most of their stars as injured for this game. The likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Rodney Hood, Semi Ojeleye, Donte DiVincenzo and Bobby Portis are all expected to sit out the game against the OKC Thunder.

Jrue Holiday was doubtful for the last game, but is expected to play a role. Meanwhile, Jordan Nworra looked impressive in the two games he has played thus far.

Milwaukee Bucks: Why they should use Giannis Antetokounmpo as a roll man next season

Key Player - Jordan Nworra

Jordan Nworra topped his 16-point performance in the first game to become the highest scorer for the Milwaukee Bucks against the Brooklyn Nets.

He is a decent shooter who always has a bucket in him, and should be a key player for the Bucks off the bench. Nworra has received a lot of playing time due to the extent of injuries the Bucks are enduring, an opportunity he has made full use of.



After a fantastic performance vs. the Nets in last night's preseason action, Jordan Nwora continues making his case for the 2021-22 rotation.



Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

G - George Hill | G - Grayson Allen | F - Jordan Nwora | F - Thanasis Antetokounmpo | C - Brook Lopez.

Thunder vs Bucks Match Prediction

Both teams are looking for their first preseason win, although OKC Thunder have an injury-free roster, and started most of their big stars in their last game.

The return of Jrue Holiday is expected to give the Bucks a boost although he might be eased in slowly, considering his fitness. The OKC Thunder are the favorites to win this preseason game, and will look at Josh Giddey to take charge again.

Where to watch Thunder vs Bucks?

Live coverage of the Milwaukee Bucks vs OKC Thunder game will be available locally via Bally Sports WI and Bucks.com. Fans can also catch live action from this preseason game between the two teams on NBA League Pass as well.

