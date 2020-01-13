Oklahoma City Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Match Preview and Predictions - 13th January 2020

The Oklahoma City Thunder travel to Minnesota to face the Timberwolves

Match Details

Fixture: Oklahoma City Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves

Date & Time: Monday, 13 January 2020 (8:00 PM ET)

Venue: Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

Last Game Result

Oklahoma City Thunder (22-17): 110-125 defeat to the Los Angeles Lakers (11 January)

Minnesota Timberwolves (15-23): 109-139 defeat to the Houston Rockets (11 January)

Oklahoma City Thunder Preview

The Oklahoma City Thunder suffered a comprehensive defeat to an undermanned Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday - although Billy Donovan's team remain firmly in the playoff spots with a 22-17 record. Ahead of the loss, the Thunder picked up a hugely impressive win over the Houston Rockets, and the team still has plenty to be positive about heading into the game against the Timberwolves.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's shooting has been excellent since the turn of the year, while Steven Adams is making an impact at both ends of the court. Additionally, the Thunder haven't failed to reach 100 points in the early weeks of 2020, and a win against the Timberwolves will improve their road record to .500.

Key Player - Chris Paul

Chris Paul has proved to be an excellent addition to the Thunder

It looks increasingly likely that Chris Paul will remain with the Thunder for the remainder of the season, and while his numbers haven't jumped off the page, the veteran has proved to be a great addition to a young OKC roster. The 34-year-old has focused on getting the best from emerging talent such as Gilgeous-Alexander, and the former All-Star is also averaging 16.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game.

Thunder Predicted Lineup:

Danilo Gallinari, Terrance Ferguson, Steven Adams, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chris Paul

Minnesota Timberwolves Preview

The Minnesota Timberwolves continue to battle without the injured Karl-Anthony Towns, although any hope of reaching the playoffs are quickly fading. Following a crushing 109-139 defeat to the Houston Rockets on Saturday, the Timberwolves sit 12th in the Western Conference with a 15-23 record and a dramatic turnaround will be needed for the team to reach the postseason for just the second time since 2004.

In terms of positives, the Timberwolves are averaging 111.8 points per game, although defense remains an issue as only five other teams are allowing more points per contest. Additionally, Minnesota is shooting just 32 percent from beyond the arc, and their total of six home wins is the joint lowest in the West.

Key Player - Andrew Wiggins

Andrew Wiggins will lead the offense in the absence of Towns

Andrew Wiggins' form has somewhat faded following a stunning start to the season, although the 24-year-old is still averaging career highs in points (23.6) and rebounds (5.2). Wiggins is coming off an 11-point performance against the Rockets, however, the Canadian has historically performed well against the Thunder, and he could once again trouble the OKC defense.

Timberwolves Predicted Lineup:

Robert Covington, Andrew Wiggins, Gorgui Dieng, Shabazz Napier, Jarrett Culver

Thunder vs Timberwolves Match Prediction

The Thunder have performed better than expected on the road so far this season, and with Towns once again missing for the hosts, OKC should be able to come away with a hard-fought win.

Where to Watch Thunder vs Timberwolves

The game will be broadcast live on Fox Sports North and Fox Sports Oklahoma from 8:00 PM (ET). You can also stream the game via NBA League Pass.