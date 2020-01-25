Oklahoma City Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Match Preview and Predictions - 25th January 2020

OKC have now won four straight.

Match Details

Fixture: Oklahoma City Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves

Date & Time: Saturday, 25 January 2020 (8:00 PM ET)

Venue: Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

Last Game Results

Oklahoma City Thunder (27-19): 140-111 win over Atlanta Hawks (24 January, Friday)

Minnesota Timberwolves (15-30): 124-131 loss to Houston Rockets (24 January, Friday)

Oklahoma City Thunder Preview

Despite playing without center Steven Adams (ankle), the Oklahoma City Thunder have somehow been managing to pull through for wins on a nightly basis. Having won seven of their last 10 matchups, the Thunder are currently 27-19 (0.587) on the season, seated at the 7th spot on the West standings and comfortably inside the playoff picture.

Coach Billy Donovan has concentrated more on the team maximizing every individual's efforts on the court, resulting in one of the most exciting squads heading into the All-Star break.

Key Player - Danilo Gallinari

Danilo Gallinari

After missing considerable time due to injury, Danilo Gallinari is back on the floor and playing his role to perfection. The 31-year-old power forward is averaging near-career-high numbers in 19 points and 5.8 boards per game, on an impressive 41% shooting from beyond the arc.

He has provided a significant boost to the Thunder offense with his 44% field-goal conversion this year, and is coming off a 7-10 night in the win against the Atlanta Hawks.

Thunder Predicted Lineup

Chris Paul, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luguentz Dort, Nerlens Noel, Danilo Gallinari

Minnesota Timberwolves Preview

The Minnesota Timberwolves have now lost eight straight games. Sitting at the second worst spot on the West standings, their sub-par 15-30 (0.333) win-loss record has been far from what they'd have planned before the start of the year.

The team is seven games out of the playoff picture, and with little hope of a late push considering the stacked leaderboard. Despite having five players averaging double-digits in scoring - led by a couple of elite offensive talents - the team has just not been able to put it all together on the floor this season.

Key Player: Karl-Anthony Towns

KAT is putting together All-Star numbers.

Karl-Anthony Towns is putting together yet another year of solid double-double stats, and justifying the lucrative contract deal he signed recently with the T-Wolves. The 24-year-old is averaging 26.5 points (career-high), 10.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game, and shooting 52% from the field.

His improved outside shot has seen him making 40% of his three-ball attempts this season as well. However, his impressive numbers haven't helped the collective cause, as his team's record continues to plummet.

Timberwolves Predicted Lineup

Robert Covington, Shabazz Napier, Karl-Anthony Towns, Andrew Wiggins, Josh Okogie

Thunder vs Timberwolves Match Prediction

The lowly Timberwolves are easy targets at this moment, and OKC would love to destroy them in their own backyard. This one should be a single-digit loss (like most ones for Minnesota) for the hosts.

Where to Watch Thunder vs Timberwolves?

There will be live coverage of the game on Fox Sports Oklahoma and Fox Sports North from 8:00 PM ET. You can also stream the game via NBA League Pass.