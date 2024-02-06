The Oklahoma City Thunder gear up to face the Utah Jazz on Tuesday at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, with tipoff set for 9:00 p.m. E.T. This is their third matchup of the season, with the Thunder winning the previous two meetings.

The Thunder splits the best record in the Western Conference with the Minnesota Timberwolves. They have the second-best record in the league overall, with 35 wins and 15 losses. On a three-game win streak, they have won eight of their last 10 games after beating the Toronto Raptors 135-127 at home.

The Jazz, meanwhile, are 10th in the Western Conference with a 25-26 record, having won four of their last 10 games. They grabbed a 123-108 win in their previous game at home against the Milwaukee Bucks, who are third in the Eastern Conference.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Utah Jazz Preview, Prediction and Betting Odds

The Thunder have nine players on their injury report, compared to none for the Jazz.

Isaiah Joe is marked out for the game, while the other eight OKC players - Davis Bertans, Ousmane Dieng, Tre Mann, Vasilije Micic, Cason Wallace, Lindy Waters III, Jalen Williams and Jaylin Williams, are questionable.

OKC coach Mark Daigneault is expected to use a starting lineup of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luguentz Dort, Josh Giddey, Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams.

Meanwhile, Jazz coach Will Hardy could use a starting lineup of Kris Dunn, Lauri Markkanen, John Collins, Collin Sexton and Simone Fontecchio.

OKC Thunder vs Utah Jazz Prediction and Odds

Moneyline: Thunder (1.67) vs Jazz (2.25)

Spread: Thunder -3 (1.91) vs Jazz +3 (1.91)

Total (O/U): 1.91 (o242) / 1.91 (u242)

Having won both previous matchups against the Utah Jazz this season, The Oklahoma City Thunder are favored to win. They head into the game as a 3-point favorite against the Jazz.

Despite their home-court advantage and recent successes, the Jazz face a daunting task in containing the Thunder’s multifaceted attack. The playing field could be level given the absence of key Thunder players. But the Utah Jazz vs Oklahoma City Thunder odds favor the visitors, especially with their top-tier talent in form.

For betting considerations, the prediction leans towards the Thunder covering the spread with a -3 advantage. The game presents a prime opportunity for bettors to capitalize on the Thunder’s current form and the Jazz’s vulnerabilities.

