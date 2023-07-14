Basketball
  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Washington Wizards Prediction & Game Preview - July 14th, 2023 | NBA Summer League

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Washington Wizards Prediction & Game Preview - July 14th, 2023 | NBA Summer League

By Adam Taylor
Modified Jul 14, 2023 10:52 GMT
2023 NBA Summer League - Dallas Mavericks v Oklahoma City Thunder
Chet Holmgren, 2023 NBA Summer League - Dallas Mavericks v Oklahoma City Thunder

Entering July 14, the Oklahoma City Thunder will be aiming to finish their four-game stretch in Las Vegas with a 3-1 record, potentially giving them a chance to compete in the Summer League semi-finals. The Washington Wizards will simply be hoping to end their schedule with a 2-2 record but will need to overcome the Thunder in order to achieve that.

With Chet Holmgren on their roster, the Thunder have been dominant. The former second-overall draft selection has been dominant in Las Vegas as he recovers from an injury that kept him sidelined for the entire 2022-23 NBA Season. The Thunder also boast Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, who has NBA experience, along with Keyontae Johnson, Cason Wallace, and Jared Butler. Oklahoma's roster is among the strongest that Summer League has to offer.

The Wizards have only won one game during Summer League, which came against the Boston Celtics. However, Tristan Vukcevic and Bilal Coulibaly have both been impressive throughout the tournament.

Thunder vs. Wizards: Prediction

The Oklahoma City Thunder simply have too much talent and depth. Chet Holmgren will likely be the best player on the floor. It's hard to envision the Thunder falling to the Wizards. However, Coulibaly and Vukevic can both impact a game on both sides of the floor, so Washington do stand a chance.

As such, the Thunder will likely have to fight and claw for their victory, but they should certainly be expected to win.

Oklahoma City Thunder Summer League Roster

PLAYER#POSHEIGHTWEIGHTBIRTHDATEAGEEXPSCHOOLHOW ACQUIRED
Jaylin Williams6F6-10245 lbsJUN 29, 2002212Arkansas#34 Pick In 2022 Draft
Chet Holmgren7F-C7-1208 lbsMAY 01, 200221RGonzaga#2 Pick In 2022 Draft
Jalen Williams8G-F6-6218 lbsAPR 14, 2001222Santa Clara#12 Pick In 2022 Draft
Ousmane Dieng13F6-10220 lbsMAY 21, 2003202New Zealand BreakersDraft Rights Traded From NYK On 06/23/22
Jared Butler14G6-3193 lbsAUG 25, 2000223Baylor
Jaden Shackelford15G6-3200 lbsFEB 14, 200122RAlabama
Zhaire Smith16G-F6-3205 lbsJUN 04, 1999243Texas Tech
Keyontae Johnson18F6-6235 lbsMAY 24, 200023RKansas State#50 Pick In 2023 Draft
Cason Wallace22G6-4193 lbsNOV 07, 200319RKentuckyDraft Rights Traded From DAL On 07/06/23
Tre Mann23G6-3184 lbsFEB 03, 2001223Florida#18 Pick In 2021 Draft
Daeqwon Plowden25G-F6-6216 lbsAUG 29, 199824RBowling Green
Justice Sueing27F6-6210 lbsMAR 15, 199924ROhio State
Hunter Maldonado31G6-7200 lbsMAR 24, 199924RWyoming
Tanner Groves33F-C6-10235 lbsMAY 22, 199924ROklahoma
KJ Williams42F6-10250 lbsSEP 03, 199923RLouisiana State
Jahmi'us Ramsey45G6-3190 lbsJUN 09, 2001223Texas Tech
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl50F-C6-9240 lbsNOV 03, 2000223VillanovaDraft Rights Traded From NYK On 07/30/21
Caleb McConnell55G6-7200 lbsJUN 08, 199924RRutgers

Washington Wizards Summer League Roster

NO.NAMEPOSHTWTDOB PREV. TEAM/COUNTRYNBA YRS
11Kyle AlexanderF6-1021610/21/96 Valencia/USA1
8Jules BernardG6-620501/21/00 Capital City Go-Go/USAR
12Xavier CooksF6-818308/19/95 Washington Wizards/Australia1
0Bilal CoulibalyG6-619507/26/04 Metropolitans 92/FranceR
1Johnny DavisG6-419502/27/02 Washington Wizards/USA1
29Quenton JacksonG6-517309/15/98 Washington Wizards/USA1
21Osun OsunniyiC6-1023510/21/98 Iowa State/USAR
5D.J. StewartG6-620507/28/99 Sioux Falls Skyforce/USAR
10Dejan VasiljevicG6-319004/26/97 Sydney Kings/AustraliaR
00Tristan VukcevicF7-022503/11/03 KK Partizan Belgrade/ItalyR
23Donovan WilliamsG6-619009/06/01 Atlanta Hawks/USA1

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Washington Wizards: Odds, Spread, and Moneyline

Moneyline: Thunder (-165), Wizards (+140)

Spread: Thunder (-3.5), Wizards (+3.5)

Total: 184.5 Under (-110), Over (-110)

Thunder vs. Wizards: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on ESPN, NBA League Pass, and FUBO TV.

The game will be played at the Cox Pavilion and is set to tip off at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Washington Wizards: Players to watch

Chet Holmgren will likely be the biggest draw in the contest as a former top-2 draft pick has been showing off his versatile skillset throughout his time in Las Vegas. Beyond Holmgren, Keyontae Johnson and Cason Wallace will both be interesting to watch as they look to acclimate themselves to the NBA game.

For the Wizards, Tristan Vukcevic and Bilal Coulibaly remain the biggest draws and arguably the two most talented players on their team. It will be fun watching the two Wizards standouts compete against the Thunder's deep roster.

Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault

Quick Links

Edited by Shamik Banerjee
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...