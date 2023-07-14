Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Washington Wizards Prediction & Game Preview - July 14th, 2023 | NBA Summer League

Entering July 14, the Oklahoma City Thunder will be aiming to finish their four-game stretch in Las Vegas with a 3-1 record, potentially giving them a chance to compete in the Summer League semi-finals. The Washington Wizards will simply be hoping to end their schedule with a 2-2 record but will need to overcome the Thunder in order to achieve that.

With Chet Holmgren on their roster, the Thunder have been dominant. The former second-overall draft selection has been dominant in Las Vegas as he recovers from an injury that kept him sidelined for the entire 2022-23 NBA Season. The Thunder also boast Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, who has NBA experience, along with Keyontae Johnson, Cason Wallace, and Jared Butler. Oklahoma's roster is among the strongest that Summer League has to offer.

The Wizards have only won one game during Summer League, which came against the Boston Celtics. However, Tristan Vukcevic and Bilal Coulibaly have both been impressive throughout the tournament.

Thunder vs. Wizards: Prediction

The Oklahoma City Thunder simply have too much talent and depth. Chet Holmgren will likely be the best player on the floor. It's hard to envision the Thunder falling to the Wizards. However, Coulibaly and Vukevic can both impact a game on both sides of the floor, so Washington do stand a chance.

As such, the Thunder will likely have to fight and claw for their victory, but they should certainly be expected to win.

Oklahoma City Thunder Summer League Roster

PLAYER # POS HEIGHT WEIGHT BIRTHDATE AGE EXP SCHOOL HOW ACQUIRED Jaylin Williams 6 F 6-10 245 lbs JUN 29, 2002 21 2 Arkansas #34 Pick In 2022 Draft Chet Holmgren 7 F-C 7-1 208 lbs MAY 01, 2002 21 R Gonzaga #2 Pick In 2022 Draft Jalen Williams 8 G-F 6-6 218 lbs APR 14, 2001 22 2 Santa Clara #12 Pick In 2022 Draft Ousmane Dieng 13 F 6-10 220 lbs MAY 21, 2003 20 2 New Zealand Breakers Draft Rights Traded From NYK On 06/23/22 Jared Butler 14 G 6-3 193 lbs AUG 25, 2000 22 3 Baylor Jaden Shackelford 15 G 6-3 200 lbs FEB 14, 2001 22 R Alabama Zhaire Smith 16 G-F 6-3 205 lbs JUN 04, 1999 24 3 Texas Tech Keyontae Johnson 18 F 6-6 235 lbs MAY 24, 2000 23 R Kansas State #50 Pick In 2023 Draft Cason Wallace 22 G 6-4 193 lbs NOV 07, 2003 19 R Kentucky Draft Rights Traded From DAL On 07/06/23 Tre Mann 23 G 6-3 184 lbs FEB 03, 2001 22 3 Florida #18 Pick In 2021 Draft Daeqwon Plowden 25 G-F 6-6 216 lbs AUG 29, 1998 24 R Bowling Green Justice Sueing 27 F 6-6 210 lbs MAR 15, 1999 24 R Ohio State Hunter Maldonado 31 G 6-7 200 lbs MAR 24, 1999 24 R Wyoming Tanner Groves 33 F-C 6-10 235 lbs MAY 22, 1999 24 R Oklahoma KJ Williams 42 F 6-10 250 lbs SEP 03, 1999 23 R Louisiana State Jahmi'us Ramsey 45 G 6-3 190 lbs JUN 09, 2001 22 3 Texas Tech Jeremiah Robinson-Earl 50 F-C 6-9 240 lbs NOV 03, 2000 22 3 Villanova Draft Rights Traded From NYK On 07/30/21 Caleb McConnell 55 G 6-7 200 lbs JUN 08, 1999 24 R Rutgers

Washington Wizards Summer League Roster

NO. NAME POS HT WT DOB PREV. TEAM/COUNTRY NBA YRS 11 Kyle Alexander F 6-10 216 10/21/96 Valencia/USA 1 8 Jules Bernard G 6-6 205 01/21/00 Capital City Go-Go/USA R 12 Xavier Cooks F 6-8 183 08/19/95 Washington Wizards/Australia 1 0 Bilal Coulibaly G 6-6 195 07/26/04 Metropolitans 92/France R 1 Johnny Davis G 6-4 195 02/27/02 Washington Wizards/USA 1 29 Quenton Jackson G 6-5 173 09/15/98 Washington Wizards/USA 1 21 Osun Osunniyi C 6-10 235 10/21/98 Iowa State/USA R 5 D.J. Stewart G 6-6 205 07/28/99 Sioux Falls Skyforce/USA R 10 Dejan Vasiljevic G 6-3 190 04/26/97 Sydney Kings/Australia R 00 Tristan Vukcevic F 7-0 225 03/11/03 KK Partizan Belgrade/Italy R 23 Donovan Williams G 6-6 190 09/06/01 Atlanta Hawks/USA 1

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Washington Wizards: Odds, Spread, and Moneyline

Moneyline: Thunder (-165), Wizards (+140)

Spread: Thunder (-3.5), Wizards (+3.5)

Total: 184.5 Under (-110), Over (-110)

Thunder vs. Wizards: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on ESPN, NBA League Pass, and FUBO TV.

The game will be played at the Cox Pavilion and is set to tip off at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Washington Wizards: Players to watch

Chet Holmgren will likely be the biggest draw in the contest as a former top-2 draft pick has been showing off his versatile skillset throughout his time in Las Vegas. Beyond Holmgren, Keyontae Johnson and Cason Wallace will both be interesting to watch as they look to acclimate themselves to the NBA game.

For the Wizards, Tristan Vukcevic and Bilal Coulibaly remain the biggest draws and arguably the two most talented players on their team. It will be fun watching the two Wizards standouts compete against the Thunder's deep roster.

