Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Washington Wizards Prediction & Game Preview - July 14th, 2023 | NBA Summer League

Entering July 14, the Oklahoma City Thunder will be aiming to finish their four-game stretch in Las Vegas with a 3-1 record, potentially giving them a chance to compete in the Summer League semi-finals. The Washington Wizards will simply be hoping to end their schedule with a 2-2 record but will need to overcome the Thunder in order to achieve that.
With Chet Holmgren on their roster, the Thunder have been dominant. The former second-overall draft selection has been dominant in Las Vegas as he recovers from an injury that kept him sidelined for the entire 2022-23 NBA Season. The Thunder also boast Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, who has NBA experience, along with Keyontae Johnson, Cason Wallace, and Jared Butler. Oklahoma's roster is among the strongest that Summer League has to offer.
The Wizards have only won one game during Summer League, which came against the Boston Celtics. However, Tristan Vukcevic and Bilal Coulibaly have both been impressive throughout the tournament.
Thunder vs. Wizards: Prediction
The Oklahoma City Thunder simply have too much talent and depth. Chet Holmgren will likely be the best player on the floor. It's hard to envision the Thunder falling to the Wizards. However, Coulibaly and Vukevic can both impact a game on both sides of the floor, so Washington do stand a chance.
As such, the Thunder will likely have to fight and claw for their victory, but they should certainly be expected to win.
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Washington Wizards: Odds, Spread, and Moneyline
Moneyline: Thunder (-165), Wizards (+140)
Spread: Thunder (-3.5), Wizards (+3.5)
Total: 184.5 Under (-110), Over (-110)
Thunder vs. Wizards: Where to watch
You can watch the contest on ESPN, NBA League Pass, and FUBO TV.
The game will be played at the Cox Pavilion and is set to tip off at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Washington Wizards: Players to watch
Chet Holmgren will likely be the biggest draw in the contest as a former top-2 draft pick has been showing off his versatile skillset throughout his time in Las Vegas. Beyond Holmgren, Keyontae Johnson and Cason Wallace will both be interesting to watch as they look to acclimate themselves to the NBA game.
For the Wizards, Tristan Vukcevic and Bilal Coulibaly remain the biggest draws and arguably the two most talented players on their team. It will be fun watching the two Wizards standouts compete against the Thunder's deep roster.
