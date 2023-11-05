"Older than his jersey number" - NBA fans roast Paul Pierce for creeping up on Rubi Rose's photo with 'my crush' comment

Paul Pierce, or "The Truth," was a controversial figure during his playing days and has managed to stay notorious in his retirement, too. The viral videos that led to his firing from ESPN may have given a peep into the lifestyle led by the former NBA superstar, and his social media activity seems to hint at post-divorce Pierce being quite the outspoken character, too.

In a time when celebrities have heavily vetted and doctored social media presences, someone reflecting their profiles as they are is rare. But with Pierce, sometimes the fandom wishes that there was more discretion in activity.

Pierce, now 46, was caught creeping up on musician Rubi Rose's tweeted image of herself. The former NBA champion commented "My Crush" on the photo posted by the up-and-coming rap-trap star, who is 20 years his junior in age.

"Crush" is generally a term associated with a strong temporary romantic feeling for someone. For Pierce to feel that way for someone 20 years younger was bound to attract scrutiny from NBA fans, and they certainly came through.

No. 34 has had yet another PR nightmare and has invited the wrath of the NBA's online fandom with his age being the subject of most jokes. Pierce did not cut a respectable identity beyond his game, and this underlines another incident in a list of comparably embarrassing moments.

Paul Pierce even responded to being trolled for his age by calling a Twitter user "ugly"

Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce beefed with users on Twitter after calling Rubi Rose his "crush."

Taking note of public reaction to an act of yours and just staying silent was what a nonconfrontational, PR-managed NBA star would do after a PR blunder akin to what Paul Pierce just did. But Pierce clearly doesn't play to the tune of convention.

The former wing, renowned for clapping back to criticism and trash talk during his playing days, clearly hasn't deviated from his ways. Pierce responded to a user who mocked his reply to Rubi Rose's photo calling him out for being too old to creep into the musician's comments by referring to the user as "ugly."

The fact that Pierce felt it was worth his time to respond after putting himself in a position where the jokes wrote themselves is an indictment of how the former champ conducts himself. Certainly a hilarious mistake, and the band-aid was not pulled slowly or carefully in this instance.

Pierce is a divorced father of three. The incident doesn't paint a good look on the former Celtics wing, but Pierce does not seem to care.