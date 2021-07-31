Olympics 2021 Men's Basketball: 5 takeaways as Team USA blow away Czech Republic 119-84 to qualify for quarter-finals 

The USA men's basketball team made a strong comeback to defeat the Czech Republic 119-84 in their final group stage game in the Tokyo Olympics men's basketball tournament.

Greg Popovich's side were down by as many as ten points midway through the first quarter. But Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant took over to make sure Team USA made a quick recovery.

He scored 23 points on the day, shooting 8 of 11 from the field and also tallied eight rebounds and six assists. Jayson Tatum also produced a scintillating offensive performance, scoring 27 points on 10-of-16 shooting, including five threes.

Meanwhile, Draymond Green, Jrue Holiday and Bam Adebayo played key roles at the defensive end. The USA outscored the Czech Republic 101-59 in the last three quarters to take the win and seal their berth in the quarter-finals of the Tokyo Olympics.

On that note, let's take a look at the five key takeaways for Team USA from this game as they proceed to prepare for the knockout stage of the competition.

#5 USA continue dominance from the 3-point line

United States vs Czech Republic Men's Basketball Olympics: Day 8

Team USA continued to take advantage of having the best three-point shooters on their roster against the Czech Republic. They knocked down 20 of their 42 attempts from the deep. That helped them immensely, as they found it tough to deal with the size of the Czech frontcourt, which prevented them from attacking the rim.

Tatum nailed down five shots from the three-point line, the most in the team, followed by Kevin Durant (4) and Zach LaVine (3). It proved to be key for the team, especially after their dismal start to the game. The Americans were down by seven points heading into the second quarter of the match.

#4 Team USA flaunt their star depth

JPN: United States Men's Basketball - Olympics: Day 2

In their last game against Iran, it was Damian Lillard and Devin Booker who led the charge for the USA. But the two players did not have an efficient game against the Czech Republic. Both stars could only combine for 13 points on the day, shooting a combined 4 of 13 from the floor.

Kevin Durant (23 points) and Jayson Tatum (27 points) stepped up for the USA instead. The Americans were once again able to show off the star depth they possess in their ranks, which makes them the favorites to win it all once again.

Meanwhile, Durant surpassed Carmelo Anthony as the USA's all-time highest scorer at the Olympics.

