Olympics 2021 Men's Basketball Quarterfinals: 5 takeaways as USA defeat arch-rivals Spain 95-81 to qualify for the semi-finals 

The USA overcame a 10-point deficit to beat rivals Spain 95-81 in the 2021 Olympics men's basketball quarterfinals.

It was expected to be a closely contested game, and it remained that way for the majority of the match. Both sides fought hard to achieve the win, but the USA proved too hot to handle for the Spaniards down the stretch.

The Americans were on top during the initial phase of the match but gave up a seven-point lead in the first quarter. Spain headed into the second quarter with a two-point lead.

Led by Ricky Rubio, the Spaniards were able to claim a 10-point lead midway through the second quarter. But Kevin Durant made sure the USA did not fall far behind. He went on a mini-run to help his side head into halftime with the scores level at 43-43.

From there on, the USA dominated the game for the majority of possessions and ultimately achieved the win by outscoring Spain 52-38 in the second half.

Here, we take a look at the five key takeaways from this belter of a match:

#5 FIBA Ricky Rubio is unstoppable

Ricky Rubio reacts during Spain's quarterfinal against the United States

Ricky Rubio was on a roll against the Americans on Tuesday afternoon. The Spaniard scored 38 points, shooting 65% from the field. He also made four shots from the three-point line and scored on all eight of his free-throw attempts. The USA had no answer to Rubio's performance throughout the match.

Rubio finished his 2021 Olympics campaign as the highest individual scorer. He has scored 102 points at an average of 25.5 per game across four appearances. Luka Doncic currently trails him by 17 points and could eclipse his record in the next game or if Slovenia makes it to the Finals.

Nonetheless, it was a stellar run for Ricky Rubio as he once again proved why he is one of the best players in the game on the international stage.

#4 Team USA is adapting to in-game situations better than ever

The USA has had to make many adjustments to their game ever since the current roster played their first game in Las Vegas. They have only gotten better with time. The game against Spain on Tuesday was a great example of the massive improvements each player has made over the course of the tournament.

The USA found it difficult to match Spain's physical style of play and stingy defense in the first half. However, they managed to overturn it once the third quarter began and outplayed Spain thoroughly in every aspect of the game.

Despite struggling to shoot the ball well in the first half (the USA shot 38% from the floor in that stretch), they continued to make attempts and eventually found their rhythm with fluid ball movement. It's a great sign for the side as they prepare to face either Argentina or Australia in the semi-finals next.

