Olympics 2021 Men's Basketball: Spain vs Slovenia Prediction & Match Preview - August 1st, 2021

Spain take on Slovenia in an enticing Tokyo 2021 Olympic Group 'C' game set to take place on Sunday.

Spain are coming off an 81-71 win against Argentina, while Slovenia crushed Japan 116-81 in their last game. Both teams have progressed to the quarter-finals stage of the competition but will be looking to notch up another win nevertheless.

Match Details

Fixture - Spain vs Slovenia | Olympics 2021 Men's Basketball.

Date & Time - Sunday, August 1st, 4:20 AM Eastern Time (Sunday, August 1st, 1:50 PM IST).

Venue - Saitama Super Arena, Saitama, Japan.

Spain Preview

Spain v Argentina Men's Basketball - Olympics: Day 6

Spain were dominant on the defensive end in the game against Argentina, giving up just 71 points. Ricky Rubio had a solid outing for the Spaniards as he scored 26 points, grabbed five rebounds, and dished out four assists. The Gasol brothers were their dominant selves, as Spain made 53% of their field goals as opposed to Argentina's 43%.

Bench scoring is something Spain is overly reliant on, and Sergio Scarilio will be hoping his bench unit shows up in the game against Slovenia.

Team News: Spain

Spain have not reported any injuries ahead of Sunday's game. Minnesota Timberwolves star Ricky Rubio will start at point guard, while Rudy Fernandez will partner him in the backcourt. Alberto Abalde and Victor Claver will take up the two forward spots, while LA Lakers big Marc Gasol will start at center.

Sergio Llull, Alex Abrines and Pau Gasol will play significant minutes off the bench.

Spain Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Ricky Rubio | Shooting Guard - Rudy Fernandez| Small Forward - Alberto Abalde | Power Forward - Victor Claver | Center - Marc Gasol

Slovenia Preview

Slovenia v Japan Men's Basketball - Olympics: Day 6

Slovenia are one of the dark horse contenders for the tournament. They have won both their games but will face a much sterner test when they take on Spain on Sunday. Luka Doncic once again turned in a sumptuous performance, tallying 25 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists.

Zoran Dragic and Vlatko Cancar have been in phenomenal touch as well, and Slovenia certainly possess the ability to take down Spain.

Team News: Slovenia

Like Spain, Slovenia have a completely fit squad for Sunday's game.

There is little doubt that Luka Doncic will start at point guard, with Jaka Blazic playing the 2-guard role. Zoran Dragic will man the small forward position. Vlatko Cancar and Mike Tobey will make up Slovenia's frontcourt.

Edo Muric and Luka Rupnik are expected to come off the bench to assist with the offense.

Slovenia Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Luka Doncic l Shooting Guard - Jaka Blazic l Small Forward - Zoran Dragic l Power Forward - Vlatko Cancar l Center - Mike Tobey.

Spain vs Slovenia Prediction

Spain have dominated games on both ends of the floor, but in Luka Doncic, they face a player who can lead his side to a win on his own. Spain will have to put in a team effort to keep the Dallas Mavericks starlet at bay. If they succeed in doing so, there is no doubt they will end up winning against the Slovenians.

We predict that Spain will register a narrow win over Slovenia.

Where to watch Spain vs Slovenia game?

Eurosport will have extensive coverage of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Europe, as will Discovery +. Over in America, the Games are being shown exclusively on NBC and their various streaming platforms, while in India, the Sony Sports Network and OTT platform Sony Liv are broadcasting the action.

