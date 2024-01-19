"OMG": Anthony Edwards’ girlfriend Jeanine Robel reacts to his ferocious self-alley-oop dunk against Grizzlies

During Thursday night's 118-103 win over the Memphis Grizzlies, Anthony Edwards scored 28 points (11-of-19 shooting), with two of those points coming from a self-alley-oop-dunk. It was an electric highlight moment for Edwards and began trending online. His girlfriend Jeanine Robel also shared the clip on her Instagram story.

One thing is certain, when it comes to the Minnesota Timberwolves star, he will make sure that he will put on a show for the fans.

His move on Thursday was a prime example of an NBA star coming into his own and his girlfriend couldn't be more proud.

Here's a look at the caption she used for her story.

"OMG."

Anthony Edwards' girlfriend Jeanine Robel Instagram story

Social media influencer Jeanine Robel has always been supportive of Edwards' NBA career. She has watched a lot of his games and would share highlight clips or images of the NBA All-Star.

Anthony Edwards was struggling in the first half and had scored only two points. However, he started to get into rhythm in the second half where he scored 26 of his 28 points to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to their 30th win of the season.

It was that highlight move, however, that had fans jumping from their seats in the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Following the game, Anthony Edwards spoke about his mindset when it came to the move, as per Fox 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul's Jeff Wald.

"Nobody on the other side of the court really could stay in front of me or guard me," Edwards said, "so I knew I was just B'Sing down here. Pretty much that's it, I knew nobody could guard me so I took it upon myself to figure it out."

This kind of thinking from a young star like Anthony Edwards is what makes him one of the most exciting players in the league today, which Jeanine Robel is aware of judging from her reaction to the play.

Anthony Edwards put on a show for his girlfriend in celebration of her birthday

During a regular season 113-104 win against the Houston Rockets on Jan. 21, 2023, Anthony Edwards was electric from start to finish. He dropped 44 points (17-of-29 shooting, including 8-of-16 from 3-point range), 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 blocks and 3 steals.

When he was interviewed by Bally Sports North's Katie Storm after the win, Edwards talked about putting on a show for his girlfriend to celebrate her birthday.

"My girlfriend's birthday is in two days and she is going out of the country," Edwards said, " so I had to put on a show for her."

Her girlfriend was in attendance as the Timberwolves star blew kisses her way during the interview. Motivation can come in many forms for an NBA player and in some cases, a girlfriend's birthday is one way to get inspired on the court.

