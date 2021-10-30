On this day in NBA (Oct 29, 2018): Klay Thompson explodes for 52 points vs Chicago Bulls; a look back at the records he broke that night

It's always incredible to look back at some of the greatest feats by NBA stars that have added to the glorious history of the league. It's especially rewarding to relive some of the historic record-breaking performances on the basketball court that have entered the anals of the NBA.

Three years ago, Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson set the NBA on fire with a performance for the ages. Thompson went on to set the record for most 3-pointers in a single game, making 14 of 24 attempts from downtown.

It was one of the most impressive shooting performances by Klay Thompson in his entire career.

But there are some details from that game that make Thompson's shooting display even more impressive. Intriguingly, the previous record holder was actually his teammate Stephen Curry. That's right, the fellow splash brother had held the previous record with 13 3-pointers in a single game before Klay Thompson's performance against the Bulls.

What's even more impressive is the fact that Thompson didn't even play in the fourth quarter. That's right, Klay Thompson went on to only play 26 minutes that night, making his feat of 14 3-pointers in just one game just sensational.

One of the more fascinating details about the game wasn't simply what Thompson did on the court, it was what led up to the incredible performance. Heading into that game on October 29th, 2018, Klay Thompson was going through a serious cold streak.

He had struggled to find his shot and had gone through a seven-game stretch in which he had failed to reach 20 points. Before that game, Thompson was shooting 13.9% from downtown, which is a statistic that will make you scratch your head in disbelief. But that's the thing with great shooters in the NBA, all it takes is one game.

On the night against the Chicago Bulls, Thompson found his groove. He finished the game with 52 points on 18-of-29 shooting from the field. Thompson would also shoot a jaw-dropping 14 of 24 from downtown. He also pitched in with four rebounds and two steals on the night.

Klay Thompson busted out a yellow headband during the end of his legendary performance

Incredibly, Thompson also suffered an injury in that game. He cut his forehead during the second half, and brought out a yellow headband for his remaining minutes in the third quarter.

After Thompson made his final three-pointer, the performance became known as "the headband game." Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson has put on some sensational shooting displays throughout the course of his career.

Although many might point to his 37 points in one quarter as his best ever shooting performance, his performance against the Chicago Bulls also has to be right up there.

Edited by S Chowdhury