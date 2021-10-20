On this day, October 19, 1960: Jerry West makes his NBA debut - 5 incredible facts about The Logo

Many basketball legends have come and gone in the NBA's 75 years, all of whom have left lasting imprints on the game and those who followed after them. Jerry West is no different.

The NBA logo is proof of the 83-year-old's impact on the game, not just as a player, but also as a front office member and elder statesman of the NBA at large.

West put the LA Lakers on the map, well, after they moved to Los Angeles. He also personified what it means to wear the Purple and Gold.

The Lakers had a fearsome duo in Jerry West and Elgin Baylor, with the former being known as "the outside man" and the latter "the inside man" due to their difference in playstyles.

Unfortunately, the duo never won an NBA championship together. In fact, Jerry West didn't taste that particular brand of success until the twilight of his career when he and Wilt Chamberlain put the Lakers back on the map.

Sure, most of this information is widely shared and is part of the Jerry West legend - the stories you tell around fires at basketball camp while cooking a batch of smores.

However, there are some lesser-known facts about West, ones that are quirky rather than inspiring and funny rather than shrouded in seriousness. Because basketball, first and foremost, is about fun.

Here are five incredible facts about The Logo.

#5 Elgin Baylor dubbed Jerry West "Tweety Bird"

If you've ever heard snippets of a young Jerry West speak, you would have noted how high-pitched his voice was. Like most people, their voices increase by a couple of octaves when excited or enthused.

Jerry West's voice was apparently too much for Baylor, as the former Lakers wing dubbed his point-guard pal "Tweety Bird" due to how high his voice would get.

Fast forward to the modern day and the ubiquitousness of Twitter and the NBA, and it would seem Baylor had caught onto something far before its time!

However, I'm sure Jerry West preferred his "Mr Clutch" nickname far more.

#4 Jerry West was employed by the LA Lakers for over 40 years

Have you ever heard the phrase "Laker for life"? It's common within Laker fan circles.

From Jerry West to Magic Johnson and even the late Kobe Bryant, when you perform for the LA Lakers, they reward you beyond your playing career.

Jerry West spent 14 years with the Lakers as a player, a further three as their head coach, another three as a scout, and then moved into multiple front office positions.

One of his premier moments in charge of the LA Lakers (in a front office capacity) was when he traded for Shaquille O'Neil, which he then followed up with a trade for Kobe Bryant.

Another cool little caveat is that Jerry West has been operating in an advisory role for the LA Clippers. He played a big part in their rise to prominence in the Western Conference.

#3 Jerry West became the first prep player in state history to score 900 points in a season

NBA players make it to the elite level of basketball because they're, well, elite. Almost every player who enters the league has set records at the high-school level, and a few repeat the feat in college - although that's far less common.

Jerry West is no different. He set the record for most points in a season while playing for East Bank High School in West Virginia. Fitting, really, considering he would go on to finish the 1969-70 season as the league's scoring champion.

#4 His first nickname was Zeke from Cabin Creek

Honestly, was Jerry West the basis for the "Many-Faced God" character out of Game Of Thrones?

Another one of Jerry West's nicknames was "Zeke from Cabin Creek." The funny thing is Jerry West didn't grow up in Cabin Creek, so the name was never really accurate - well, that and his name wasn't Zeke.

#5 He was an All-Star every year of his career

Jerry West was an All-Star in all 14 NBA seasons of his career. He was phenomenally good on the basketball court, especially when it came to shooting, passing, and defensive ability.

The Logo also won accolades like NBA Finals MVP as well as appearances on the All-NBA first team and All-NBA second team.

Here's one final fact for the road

Jerry West has a total of nine NBA championships - but only one came as a player.

When operating as the Lakers GM or undertaking another prominent role within the front office, West helped build eight title-winning teams and twice won NBA Executive of the year for his efforts.

Jerry West has been a lifelong pillar of the NBA community. To this day, he still shares his wealth of experience and knowledge with teams around the league.

Nobody personifies the NBA better than their "Logo Man," Jerry West.

