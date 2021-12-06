Giannis Antetokounmpo turns 27: Listing his 3 most dominant seasons in the NBA

Unarguably, the most athletically dominant player in the NBA right now, Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has been the talk of the town in the NBA community for quite some time. After having signed a super-max deal ahead of last season, Giannis Antetokounmpo was under severe pressure to bring a championship to the Milwaukee Bucks. That he did.

The two-time league MVP put on a show in the NBA Finals last season against the Phoenix Suns, where he dropped 50 points, collected 14 rebounds and recorded 5 blocks, in what many consider the greatest performance in a close-out game 6. The Greek Freak will be hoping for a repeat of such performances this season with the Bucks looking to repeat as champions.

On his 27th birthday, here we look at the three most dominant seasons of Giannis Antetokounmpo's NBA career.

#3. 2018/19 season

En route to winning his first MVP award, Giannis Antetokounmpo averaged 27.7 points, 12.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists all the while shooting better than 57% from the floor. The Greek Freak also recorded five triple-doubles that season and 54 double-doubles as he led the Milwaukee Bucks to a 56-16 record.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's best performance of the season came in a loss against the Phoenix Suns, where the Greek Freak dropped 52 points, collected 16 rebounds, dished out 7 assists had 2 steals and 1 block. He shot better than 57% from the field in that game and higher than 37% from the perimeter.

#2. 2020-21 season

During the 2020-21 season, Giannis Antetokounmpo averaged 28.1 points, 11 rebounds and 5.9 assists while shooting better than 56% from the field and over 30% from range. This was the second highest points per game average of the Greek Freak's career. He played 61 games that season and averaged 1.2 blocks and steals per game as well respectively.

While he didn't win the MVP this season, Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Milwaukee Bucks to an NBA Championship, clinching the Finals MVP along the way as well. His best performance of the regular season came against the Brooklyn Nets, where his stat line read 49 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists while shooting better than 58% from the field.

#1. 2019-20 season

The 2019-20 season was without a shadow of a doubt the most dominant of Giannis Antetokounmpo's career thus far. The Greek Freak averaged 29.5 points, 13.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists while shooting better than 55% from the field. He recorded four triple-doubles that season and 56 double-doubles for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo won the MVP as well as the DPOY award that season and became just the third player in the history of the NBA two win both awards in the same season, joining Michael Jordan (1998) and Hakeem Olajuwon (1994). However, the season ended in disappointment as the Milwaukee Bucks lost to the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

