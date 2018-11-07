2 surprise threats that have emerged for the Golden State Warriors

Calvin Fong FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 19 // 07 Nov 2018, 00:18 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Golden State Warriors v Denver Nuggets

The Golden State Warriors are off to a magnificent start to the season, ripping through their opponents to the tune of a 10-1 start. Having won three of the past four championships already, and having added All-Star Center DeMarcus Cousins to the squad, they have made many wonder if anyone really stands a chance against them.

It's a fair question. But through the first couple of weeks of the season, there are a few teams that have stood out among the rest.

Outside of the expected threats of Houston, DeRozan's Spurs, a Kawhi-led Raptors and the Boston, there are two surprising teams that have emerged as challengers to the Warriors - if they keep up their high level of play, that is.

Denver are a team that have always had a good young core, but they now seem to be putting the pieces together. They sit currently at 9-1, with impressive wins against both the Warriors and Celtics on their résumé.

They are powered by a core of Nikola Jokic, Gary Harris, and Jamal Murray.

Murray was a solid player last season in his sophomore year. But this season he's been spectacular, having recently torched the Celtics, one of the best defense in the league, for 48 points.

In terms of how they match up with the Warriors, the Nuggets have a good defense and have two guards in Harris and Murray that can flat-out score. The Warriors are built similarly.

But the Nuggets have a once-a-generation talent in Jokic. He can shoot, rebound, pass, and block well. The big man has given the Warriors problems in the past, and with the Warriors trotting out Damian Jones, Kevon Looney, and Jordan Bell at center, Jokic can lick his chops.

The Nuggets did defeat the Warriors 100-98 early in the season, and proved they can hang with the world champs. If Murray continues to be a star, their bench continues to play well, and Will Barton returns mid-season to give them an extra boost, the Nuggets could be a surprise contender out west.

2) Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks v Boston Celtics

The Bucks, who currently sit pretty at 8-1, have always been good enough to compete with the Warriors.

They famously ended the Warriors' 24-game win streak to start the 2015-16 season. They also went 1-1 against the Warriors last season, including beating them in Oracle late in the year.

Led by the Greek Freak Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks also boast talents like Eric Bledsoe, Khris Middleton and Malcom Brogdon. They have the length and athleticism to bother the Warriors' offense, and new coach Mike Budenholzer has his Bucks raining 3's.

They recently set a franchise record for 22 3's made in their 144-109 win against the Kings, a game which also included a triple-double from the Greek Freak.

Their defense has been solid, they've shown an ability to score the basketball that surpasses previous versions of this team, and they have the length to compete with the Warriors.

If they can grow and figure out how to beat Eastern powers like the Celtics and Raptors, they could find themselves still playing in June. And having already proven they can give the Warriors fits, if they continue to develop and grow as a team, they may be able to finally take down the beast out in Golden State.