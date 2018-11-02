Opinion: Can the Warriors defend their NBA title?

The Warriors have started the new season strongly

The NBA season is back with some more excitement and thrill. This year, the unexpected trades and moves by the teams have filled the audience with enthusiasm and they can not wait for their teams to start competing.

The limelight of the offseason was the trade of LeBron James that elicited many opinions, judgments as well as the criticism. The bets have already been placed.

Last year, the monstrous performance by LeBron James carried the entire Cleveland Cavaliers team to finals but their sailing boat sunk midway to the shore as the Golden State Warriors outshone them.

But what prevails in the mind of the audience is that whether GSW will be able to defend the title this year or Will the LeBron James and the Lakers or Houston Rockets or any other superstar team be able to dominate the Golden State Warriors?

What I personally believe is that the GSW still have a huge chance of defending their Championship. The only team that can rival against GSW are the Houston Rockets and the rivalry is sure to be intensified.

The addition of Chris Paul to the team has been of a great advantage but Carmelo Anthony is yet to show his exceptional presence in the game. However, the loophole for such a great offensive team lies in their defence.

The defensive trouble for Houston Rockets can cost them the NBA finals. Moreover, the reportedly hamstring injury of James Harden can cost him to miss matches. While his exact return to the team is not confirmed. It might take a few weeks.

Coming to LA Lakers, LeBron James and the young Lakers team can be a great competition to the Golden State Warriors. With the addition of veteran players like Rajon Rondo, Javale Mcgee, they can extend a helping hand to LeBron James in clinching the victory.

While the young players like Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram and Josh Hart have worked on their gameplay during the offseason.

Dallas Mavericks v Los Angeles Lakers

So, LeBron James can have rest during the quarters and unlike Cavaliers, he won't have to carry his team alone rather he now has help from the veteran players that can prove to be a disaster for the Golden State Warriors.

While the Celtics who displayed a great game in the conference finals and forced a game 7 against Cleveland can be a tough competitor to the GSW and with the comeback of Gordon Hayword and Kyrie Irving, Celtics can pose a tough challenge to the Warriors for sure.

Talking about the Toronto Raptors, they are playing exceptionally well. The addition of Kwahi Leonard to the team has been a success. That guy has not let anyone down. Led by Kwahi Leonard, the Toronto Raptors have a greater chance to reach the finals than the Celtics.

Coming to the GSW whose established cordial, combinational and coordinated display the true epitome as a team. The offence and the ball rotation among the players is poetry in motion.

Golden State Warriors v Utah Jazz

While the great defender, Draymond Green has already shown the entire NBA how to play great defence. Breaking the three-pointer record of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson has set an unreal record of scoring 14 three-pointers in a single game. Crossing 50 points in a couple of games, Klay Thompson, Steph Curry are all ready to defend their title.

We have our fingers crossed. Let time decide the fate and the deserved will emerge out to be victorious.