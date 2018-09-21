Opinion: Kyrie Irving will win the MVP award this NBA season

Sam Aletan FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 62 // 21 Sep 2018, 17:29 IST

Boston's star Kyrie Irving

The Boston Celtics were the surprise package of the 2017-18 season. After losing shooting guard Gordon Hayward in the first regular season game, all hope seemed lost for the Celtics.

But then a man who wore #11 filled the Celtics fans with hope once again. He led this team to a 53-29 record and the #1 seed in the playoffs.

This man was skilled. This man was special. This man was Kyrie Irving.

Kyrie Irving has been a big name in the NBA for the past couple of years. When LeBron James joined the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2014, Kyrie proved to the world that he was an elite talent. That elite talent led to the Celtics pursing Kyrie and trading for him in 2017.

But this year I have a feeling that Kyrie will have the best season of his career. He'll be so good this year that he will be the league's MVP.

One factor in MVP voting is how good the player's team does in that particular season. The Boston Celtics are clearly the best team in the East. With stars like Jayson Tatum, Al Horford, and a returning Gordon Hayward, the Celtics will find success during the regular season.

But having a team full of stars could also be a bane. Kyrie won't get the ball as much as he did last season. It's a good thing that Kyrie has the best handles in the league and he can create his own shot. His mid-range game is amazing and he has shot 40% from 3pt range 3 of the last 4 seasons. And with a shooter like Hayward, his assist numbers will go up too.

The biggest worry with Kyrie is that he's coming back from an injury that made him miss the entire playoffs. Irving underwent knee surgery on March 24th and Brad Stevens said that he 'looks pretty good'.A pretty good Kyrie is still a really good Kyrie.

We've always known that Kyrie was great, but this season he will prove why he is the best. Kyrie Irving will be your 2019 MVP.