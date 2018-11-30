Is Luka Doncic on his way to becoming the NBA Rookie of the Year?

Luka Doncic

If you have not heard this name yet, it's time to get to know the man!

Luka Doncic is a 19-year-old Slovenian who has entered the NBA with a bang. He was the third pick in the 2018 NBA draft.

Before making it to the NBA, he played in the EuroLeague which is considered the second best basketball league in the world. He was named the MVP for the 2018 season of the EuroLeague, making him one of the top prospects in the 2018 NBA draft.

Doncic was actually expected to be the first pick, but a few days before the draft people started questioning his athleticism and skills. So on the draft day, Dallas Mavericks offered the fifth pick and their 2019 first-rounder to the Atlanta Hawks and got Doncic as the third pick.

This move can be called a golden move now.

I am of the strong opinion that Donic will be the Rookie of the Year this season. Just have a look at his numbers!

He is averaging 19.1 points and 6.5 rebounds per game in the 19 games that he has played. As a matter of fact, only seven players have ever averaged 19 points, 6 assists and 4 rebounds as rookies - Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Oscar Robertson, Elgin Baylor, Larry Bird and Grant Hill.

Here is a highlights clip of his game against the Houston Rockets

I know it is hard to make such prediction as we are still very early in the season, but Doncic is much more than numbers.

When a rookie enters the league, it takes time for him to adjust to the NBA style of play, especially defense. But it seems as though playing alongside big men in Europe has made Doncic a veteran already, at least in terms of mindset.

Doncic is way better at understanding the game than his counterparts; he is defending fearlessly against the big men in the NBA.

Also, he is a playmaker and is highly underrated in this department. He has impressive court vision and is second among rookies in passes made per game.

Kevin Durant on Luka Doncic after Dallas beat the Warriors:

"He's polished. He's skilled. You can tell that he played professional basketball already and they've got a great guy in him to lead this franchise in the future."

Doncic can be the next franchise star for the Dallas Mavericks. He has a lot of potential, and comes up with unconventional ways of scoring. He has helped Mavericks to get to a 10-9 start this season.

On Wednesday night, they beat the Houston Rockets 128-108, and Doncic had yet another impressive performance - scoring 20 points and 6 rebounds.

Doncic is easily my pick for Rookie of the Year this season.