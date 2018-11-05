Opinion: The Golden State Warriors are looking more dangerous than ever

Rishabh Gangwani FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 8 // 05 Nov 2018, 18:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Is this the greatest sports team ever?

The Golden State Warriors are a juggernaut. They are the best team in the NBA by a mile. With 5 all-stars, former MVPs, finals MVPs, former three-point champions, a former defensive player of the year and many more such players they are probably the greatest team to have ever been assembled in league history.

On the 7th of July, 2017 the entire landscape of the NBA changed as one of the greatest scorers in NBA history, Kevin Durant left the Oklahoma City Thunder in free agency to join the Golden State Warriors on a 2-year deal. Most critics, players, legends of the game, analysts and the media bashed the move saying he took the easy way out. But Durant, of course, knew that this was his best shot at a championship knowing that he is in his prime.

He adjusted quickly to his new surroundings and gelled well with the splash brothers, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. The Warriors had a great season (67-15 record) and ended up winning the 2016-17 NBA championship against the Cleveland Cavaliers with a dominating 4-1 series score.

The Warriors entered the 2017-18 season as defending champions and ended the season as champions once again sweeping the Cleveland Cavaliers 4-0. Kevin Durant earned MVP honours for the second time in a row.

Coming into the 2018-19 season, the Warriors are strong favourites to lift the Larry O'Brien trophy once again and look to be only the 6th team in NBA history to complete a three-peat, the last one done by the Lakers in 2000,2001 and 2002.

If adding Kevin Durant to their team wasn't scary enough for the entire league, free agent and all-star centre DeMarcus Cousins signed with the Golden State Warriors in 2018 offseason.

The Warriors have started the season red hot and are currently atop the league standings with a 9-1 record and are currently riding on a 7 game win streak. They are playing some incredible basketball and more importantly unselfish basketball that makes the team so great.

All this without DeMarcus Cousins who is currently rehabbing from a torn Achilles surgery and is expected to return anytime between December and January.

The Warriors are a great team not only because of their talent but because the talent that they have on their team plays with each other without any ego and ignoring the fact that they are superstars and help each other up their game night in night out.

Another reason why they have started this season so well is because of the chemistry between Curry and Durant, a pick and role set which is impossible to guard and even if teams end up guarding it you have one of the best pure shooters in league history in Klay Thompson lurking in the corner to receive the ball and nail the three-pointer.

Curry and Durant have been unstoppable so far

Even if the team ends up guarding both these threats, you have the ever-dependable Draymond Green who will receive the ball and either make a play for himself or lob the ball for Damian Jones or Jordan Bell to throw it down.

Another thing that makes the Warriors so great is that if some of the big names on their team are not performing then their bench players step up and have big games.

It's amazing to see how the Warriors look more dangerous than ever and with players peaking so early into the season the rest of the NBA has to be worried.