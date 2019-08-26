Orlando Magic: 3 Players the franchise should consider trading during the 2019-20 NBA season

Markelle Fultz has yet to make an appearance for the Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic entered the 2018-19 season with the hope of reaching the playoffs, and following a strong end to the campaign, the team qualified for the postseason for the first time since Dwight Howard exited the franchise back in 2012.

Nevertheless, the Magic were outclassed during a 4-1 first-round series defeat to the Toronto Raptors, and the franchise remains considerably weaker than the East’s best teams.

Yet, the Magic possess a promising young roster, and both Nikola Vucevic and Terrance Ross were bought back on long-term deals this summer.

This signalled Orlando's intent to contend, although the franchise is open to bold changes, and have in recent seasons traded both Victor Oladipo and Serge Ibaka. Further significant moves cannot be ruled out, and here we will look at three members of the current roster that the Magic should be looking to trade.

#3 Mo Bamba

Mo Bamba struggled for form and minutes during his much-anticipated rookie season

Mo Bamba was among the most exciting youngsters to emerge from the 2018 draft class, although the centre failed to meet expectations during a rocky debut season in the NBA. Blessed with the ability to knock down threes while possessing a 7 ft 1 in wingspan, Bamba appeared set to take the East by storm, although a combination of recurring injuries and the form of Nikola Vucevic restricted Bamba to just 16.1 minutes per game over 47 outings.

While the former Longhorn didn’t get too many opportunities to impress, he was lacklustre during his time on the court, and a breakout second season looks unlikely following the Magic's decision to sign Vucevic to a new long-term contract. Orlando may be reluctant to trade away another high draft pick, although a rebuilding team may be willing to put an impressive package together for the young centre.

