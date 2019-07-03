Orlando Magic: 3 Players the Magic could attempt to trade this summer

Mo Bamba is among the players that the Orlando Magic could part with this summer

The 2018-19 season marked the first time that the Orlando Magic had qualified for the playoffs since Dwight Howard departed back in 2013. Back in November, the team was sliding towards another dismal season, but the Magic improved after the All-Star break, eventually finishing with a 42-40 record.

Orlando bowed out in the first round of the playoffs but did manage to win a road game in Toronto against the eventual champions. Buoyed by a breakout season, the team is bringing back Nikola Vucevic and Terrance Ross for the upcoming season, although further additions will be needed to reach the next level.

Any more substantial deals will have to be fulfilled through trades, and here are three players that the Magic could trade away this summer.

#3 Timofey Mozgov

Timofey Mozgov failed to play a single minute of basketball during the 18-19 season

If the Magic could snap their fingers and rid themselves of one player it would be Timofey Mozgov. Since heading to Orlando as part of a three-team deal last summer, the Russian has failed to play a single minute of basketball, although he has pocketed a cool $16 million.

The 32-year-old also has a year remaining on the head-scratching four-year, $64 million contract that the Los Angeles Lakers handed him back in 2016.

Mozgov has only averaged 10 points per game for a season once in his NBA career, and with the Magic already boasting plenty of bigs, there is no chance that the Magic will consider bringing the veteran back in the fold.

Due to this, Orlando will do everything in their power to somehow find a taker for the former Cavs man this summer, although a buyout could be the Magic's only realistic option.

