Orlando Magic: 5 Best Magic Players since 2000

Achyut Dubey FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 11 // 22 Mar 2019, 13:25 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

T-Mac and Grant Hill

The Orlando Magic is one of those franchises still devoid of an NBA Championship. However, the quality and quantity of talent that has passed via this organisation knows no bounds.

The team has made playoff appearances in 14 of the 28 years of its existence, along with two NBA Finals appearances in 1995 and 2009. It is one of the four expansion teams introduced to the league in 1988 and 1989.

In this piece, we will take a look at some of the best players to don the Magic colors ever since the year 2000, so let's get to it without further ado.

Honorable Mention:

Hedo Turkoglu(2004-2009, 2010-2013)

Hedo Turkoglu was drafted by the Sacramento Kings in 2000.

After being drafted 16th overall, Hedo kept hopping cities until he landed in Orlando in 2004. He had two isolated five-season and three-season stints with the Magic separated by stays in Toronto and Phoenix.

In his breakout season in 2007-08, the Turk averaged a career-high 19.5 points per game playing all 82 games of the regular season. He was named NBA's most improved player the same year and eventually helped the Magic to the NBA Finals in 2009.

In a total of eight seasons in Orlando, Hedo averaged over 14 points per game.

#1 Jameer Nelson(2004-2014)

Jameer Nelson was traded to the Magic by the Nuggets on draft night.

According to The Sportster,

Advertisement

He(Jameer) was named National Freshman of the Year in 2001 and in 2004 he was named consensus All-American, won the Wooden Award, and lead St. Joseph’s to an undefeated regular season record and a number one seed in the NCAA Tournament before falling on a last second shot in the Elite Eight.

Nelson's impact was felt right from his rookie season and he helped his team to the playoffs when he came back the next year. Jameer ended up playing almost his first 10 seasons with the Magic franchise.

Some of his notable achievements while in Orlando were being named an All-Star(when he averaged 16.7 points per game and played just 42 games in the season), playing in the NBA Finals, and becoming the fourth on the all-time franchise scoring list.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement