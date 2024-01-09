Orlando Magic Injury Report (Jan. 9): Latest update on Franz Wagner and Jonathan Isaac

The Orlando Magic's injury report is stacked with notable absences ahead of their home match against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night. The Magic have five injured players and two assigned for G-League duties. Starting forward Franz Wagner and backup big Jonathan Isaac are among key absences.

Apart from the two, Orlando will miss Garry Harris, Wendell Carter Jr. and Joe Ingles because of injuries. Harris is dealing with a right calf strain, Carter Jr. is out because of right knee tendinitis, and Ingles is on the sidelines because of a left ankle sprain.

Meanwhile, Kevon Harris and Jett Howard are on G-League duties. Orlando is thin on their frontcourt rotation for this game.

What happened to Franz Wagner and Jonathan Isaac?

Wagner sustained a right ankle sprain during the Magic's double-overtime loss to the Sacramento Kings on Jan. 3. Wagner has missed two games since. Tuesday's absence will be his third consecutive missed game. Wagner's return timetable is not available yet. It will depend on how he reacts to rehab and reconditioning.

Meanwhile, Isaac is on the sidelines because of a right hamstring strain. He's been a game-time decision before multiple games but is ruled out early for the clash against the Timberwolves.

The veteran forward continues to struggle with injuries again after facing multiple season-ending blows since 2020. Isaac last played on Dec. 23.

Orlando Magic back on track after streaky run

The Orlando Magic have been one of the biggest underdog stories this season. They were 16-8 at one point before hitting a skid that saw their record drop to 21-15. However, the Magic seem to have rediscovered their lost form with crucial wins over the Denver Nuggets and Atlanta Hawks in their last two outings.

Both were close games. They beat the Nuggets 122-120 and the Hawks 117-110 in overtime. Paolo Banchero was decisive in both games. He dropped 32 points against Denver and 35 against the Hawks.

Orlando is back in fourth in the Eastern Conference standings behind the former No. 1 pick's heroic. They face a serious challenge with several players out, but Banchero's form gives them the cushion to survive this stretch. The Timberwolves won't be easy to tackle, but Orlando's homecourt advantage gives them a decent shot at toppling the West leaders.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are also in a mini-slump, having lost three of their last four games, so this is a good chance for the Orlando Magic to capitalize.