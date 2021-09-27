Orlando Magic Roster, Key Dates and Preseason Schedule for 2021-22 NBA Season

The Orlando Magic will enter their first major rebuild in several years during the 2021-22 NBA season.

They traded all of their best players in Nikola Vucevic, Aaron Gordon and Evan Fournier mid-season in the 2020-21 campaign. The Magic also made changes to their coaching staff, with Jamahl Mosely replacing former head coach Steve Clifford.

The franchise will spend this season developing their young prospects. Only five players on their roster were drafted before 2017.

On that note, let's take a look at the Orlando Magic's roster, some key dates to be noted and their preseason schedule ahead of the 2021-22 NBA season.

Orlando Magic Roster for 2021-22 NBA Season

The Orlando Magic drafted Jalen Suggs with their #4 pick in the 2021 draft.

The majority of the core group in the Orlando Magic have been their top draft prospects over the last three seasons. That includes the likes of Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, RJ Hampton and Franz Wagner, among others.

They also have some veteran players on their roster, like Robin Lopez and Terrence Ross, who are expected to help the team with their veteran leadership.

Here's what the roster looks like:

Player Name: Position: Years in the NBA: Garry Harris Guard 7 Jonathan Isaac Forward 4 Markelle Fultz Guard 4 Terrence Ross Guard 9 Mohamed Bamba Center 3 Wendell Carter Jr. Center 3 Jalen Suggs Guard R Franz Wagner Forward R Robin Lopez Center 13 Cole Anthony Guard 1 Michael Carter-Williams Guard 8 Chuma Okeke Forward 1 RJ Hampton Guard 1 Moritz Wagner Center 3 E'Twaun Moore Guard 10 Ignas Brazdeikis (Two-way) Forward 2

Markelle Fultz and Jonathan Isaac will also be making their returns at some point this season. Both are key starters, and their comeback will bolster the team's rebuild.

Key dates for Orlando Magic entering the 2021-22 NBA Season

Media Day: September 27th, 2021 - Monday.

Training Camp Start Date: September 28th, 2021 - Tuesday.

Season Opener: Orlando Magic vs San Antonio Spurs (October 20th, 2021 - Wednesday, 8:00 PM ET).

Orlando Magic preseason schedule and dates

The Orlando Magic will return to action on October 4th in a preseason game against the Boston Celtics. The fixture is scheduled to take place at TD Garden in Boston. The Magic will play four preseason games in total before they start their 2021-22 NBA season. Here's their full preseason schedule:

Date and Time Match TV Monday, 10/04/2021, 7:30 PM ET Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics Bally Sports Florida Wednesday, 10/06/2021, 8:00 PM ET Orlando Magic vs New Orleans Pelicans Bally Sports Florida Sunday, 10/10/2021, 6:00 PM ET San Antonio Spurs vs Orlando Magic Bally Sports Florida Wednesday, 10/13/2021, 7:00 PM ET Boston Celtics vs Orlando Magic Bally Sports Florida

The Orlando Magic will play their second game against the New Orleans Pelicans on the road as well. They will be back at the Amway Center, their home arena, for their last two matches against the San Antonio Spurs and Boston Celtics. Fans can watch all the games online via NBA League Pass.

The Orlando Magic will meet the San Antonio Spurs again on October 20th to kick-start their 2021-22 NBA regular-season campaign. The match will be televised by Bally Sports Florida. It will also be available online on the NBA League Pass. You may click here to check out the full schedule.

