Orlando Magic Rumors: Kemba Walker could solve point guard problems, Sacramento Kings interested in Nikola Vucevic and more

Kemba Walker is among the stars being linked with a move to the Orlando Magic

Entering the 2018/19 season, few expected the Orlando Magic to make much of an impact in the Eastern Conference. The franchise hadn't qualified for the playoffs since the departure of Dwight Howard in 2012, and the Magic had once again struggled to make any notable additions during the offseason.

However, the team's young core performed better than expected, and veterans such as Terrence Ross and Nikola Vucevic enjoyed career-seasons. Thanks to this, the Magic finally returned to the postseason, and despite suffering a first-round defeat to the Raptors - the 18/19 campaign will be considered a success.

Orlando now faces a pivotal summer as they look to upgrade the roster while retaining key performers from a breakout season. So, as the 2019 offseason quickly approaches, here are all the latest Magic rumors you need to know.

Kemba Walker to solve point guard issues?

Kemba Walker averaged a career-high 25.6 points per game during the 18/19 season

Kemba Walker has spent his entire career to date with the Charlotte Hornets, although as an impending free agent, the point guard faces a major decision on his future. At 29, Walker must decide where he will spend the peak years of his career, and according to Steve Kyler of Basketball Insiders, he is attracting interest from a number of teams, including the Magic:

All things being equal -- Not sure there will be much of a market for DeMarcus (Cousins)... as for Kemba (Walker). I know the Magic, Pacers, Knicks, and Lakers have an interest... Charlotte still wants him and can now Supermax him.

Walker was one of the standout performers of the 18-19 season as he averaged 25.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game while shooting 43 percent from the field.

After making an All-NBA team this season, Walker is eligible to sign a supermax extension in Charlotte, although it remains to be seen if the All-Star will stick with a franchise that has made the playoffs in just one of the past five seasons.

