Orlando Magic's Anthony Black: Prospective “top five player” in 2023 NBA draft class, according to analyst

Arkansas' Anthony Black was selected by the Orlando Magic with the sixth overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Shooting is one of the talented guard's biggest weaknesses, though. CBS Sports analyst Adam Finkelstein believes he will be a top-five player from this draft class if he becomes a better shooter:

"The question is his shooting, and he has looked better in the draft process than he looked in college. If he can figure that end out, he will be a top five player in this class, no doubt."

Black hit just 30.1 percent of his three-point attempts during his lone season at Arkansas. That's definitely not great, but he has time to improve that area of his game.

Hall of Fame point guard Jason Kidd entered the league as a poor shooter as well, but he managed to improve over his career. He currently ranks 15th all-time with 1,988 three-pointers made.

While Black isn't quite Steph Curry or Reggie Miller when it comes to shooting the ball, he still has the potential to develop into an impact player at the next level. He has excellent size (6-foot-7) for a point guard, which he can use to his advantage to see over defenders and find his teammates.

The Texas native is also outstanding on the defensive end of the floor. Averaging 2.1 steals per game last season, he can stay in front of his opponents and has a knack for jumping into passing lanes.

Could Anthony Black become one of the five best players from the 2023 draft?

Victor Wembanyama, who was selected by the San Antonio Spurs with the top pick, could end up having the best career out of any player taken in this year's draft. The 7-foot-3 French phenom may very well have a Tim Duncan-type impact and lead the Spurs to multiple titles on the way to becoming a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

Players like Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller just might become top-five players from the class as well. Anthony Black could be added to the list if he works hard to fix his shooting issues. He has what it takes to be one of the league's top two players for years to come in Orlando.

