Orlando Magic vs Atlanta Hawks Prediction and Betting Tips | April 13, 2025

The NBA regular season concludes tonight, and one of the 15 matchups on the docket features a play-in tournament preview between the No. 7 seed Orlando Magic and No. 8 seed Atlanta Hawks.

Ad

Even though the Eastern Conference standings are already finalized, this game still gives both teams a chance to get a look at each other ahead of their looming play-in clash for the No. 7 spot.

The Magic enter this contest riding a five-game winning streak — the third longest active run in the league — while the Hawks are also heating up with back-to-back victories heading into the finale.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here’s a preview of the Orlando Magic vs Atlanta Hawks game, scheduled to tip off at 1 p.m. ET at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Orlando Magic vs Atlanta Hawks Preview and Odds

Moneyline: Magic (+105) vs Hawks (-125)

Spread: Magic +1.5 (-110) vs Hawks -1.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Magic o220.5 (-110) vs Hawks u220.5 (-110)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Orlando Magic vs Atlanta Hawks preview

After a season plagued by injuries that saw them slip from a top-four spot to the play-in zone, the Magic wrap up the regular season with one last test — a preview of their upcoming showdown against Atlanta. Expect a postseason vibe in what’s sure to be a high-energy matchup.

Ad

Over their past five games, Orlando ranks fourth in both defensive and net rating, but their offensive struggles have been evident, especially with Jalen Suggs sidelined for the season. Even so, they’ve managed to stay competitive and have a chance to close out the season two games above .500.

Facing them is a familiar play-in squad — the Trae Young-led Atlanta Hawks, who’ve also endured their share of injuries throughout the year.

Ad

Injuries may once again play a key role tonight, with key Magic players Paolo Banchero, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Franz Wagner all listed as questionable. The Hawks have their own uncertainty, as Trae Young, Dyson Daniels, Caris LeVert, Georges Niang and Onyeka Okongwu are all also questionable..

Orlando Magic vs Atlanta Hawks predicted starting lineups

Magic

G - Cory Joseph | G - Gary Harris | F - Caleb Houstan | F - Tristan da Silva | C - Goga Bitadze

Ad

Hawks

G - Keon Johnson | G - Dariq Whitehead | F - Maxwell Lewis | F - Trendon Watford | C - Nic Claxton

Editor's note: These are the predicted lineups and could change based on the availability of players.

Orlando Magic vs Atlanta Hawks betting props

Betting props are unavaiulable as of publishing time

Orlando Magic vs Atlanta Hawks prediction

No matter who suits up, expect a tightly contested game, with Orlando’s defense clashing against Atlanta’s offensive firepower. That said, we’re backing the Hawks to edge this one out in the end.

Our prediction: Hawks win by 8.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author John Ezekiel Hirro John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.



He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.



A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.



He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists. Know More

Orlando Magic Nation! You can check out the latest Orlando Magic Schedule and dive into the Magic Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.