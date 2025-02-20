Orlando Magic vs Atlanta Hawks Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 20, 2025

The Orlando Magic vs Atlanta Hawks matchup is one of nine games scheduled for Thursday. Orlando is seventh in the Eastern Conference with a 27-29 record, while Atlanta is just behind at eighth, with a 26-29 record.

The two teams have played each other 136 times in the regular season, with the Hawks holding a 73-63 record. This will be their second meeting this season.

They last played on Feb. 10, with Atlanta edging out a 112-106 win behind Trae Young’s 19 points and eight assists. Franz Wagner had 37 points for Orlando, while Paolo Banchero had 31, but the rest of the team struggled.

Orlando Magic vs Atlanta Hawks game details and odds

The Orlando Magic vs Atlanta Hawks game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EST on Thursday, Feb. 20, at State Farm Arena. Local coverage of the matchup will be provided on FanDuel Sports Network - Florida and FanDuel Sports Network - Southeast - Atlanta. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Magic (-120) vs. Hawks (+100)

Spread: Magic (-1) vs. Hawks (+1)

Total (O/U): Magic -110 (o222.5) vs. Hawks -110 (u222.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed are as per available information at the time of writing.

Orlando Magic vs Atlanta Hawks preview

The Magic continue to be one of the biggest disappointments after a great start to the season. While injuries derailed their season, even the return of key players haven’t been able to stop their slide. They are just 4-6 over the past 10 games.

Orlando last played the Charlotte Hornets on Feb. 12 and won 102-86, behind Paolo Banchero’s 24 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Franz Wagner had 16 points. With just 26 games remaining in the regular season, Orlando needs to find its groove back to make some noise in the postseason.

The Hawks have struggled as well with a 4-6 record in the past 10 games. It's coming off of a narrow 149-148 OT loss to the New York Knicks on Feb. 12. Trae Young had a great game with 38 points and 19 assists, while Onyeka Okongwu had 21 points and 14 rebounds. But that wasn’t enough, as the Knicks were just too good offensively.

Orlando Magic vs Atlanta Hawks betting props

Franz Wagner’s points total is set at 27.5, which is over his season average of 25.1 points. He, however, has three 30-point plus games in his past five matchups. With Atlanta’s defense unlikely to provide much resistance, Wagner should go past his prop mark.

Trae Young’s points total is set at 28.5. He will be Orlando’s primary defensive assignment, which should prevent Young from having a big scoring night. Bet on the under.

Orlando Magic vs Atlanta Hawks prediction

Oddsmakers favor the Magic to get a narrow win on the road. Despite Orlando losing to Atlanta on Feb. 10, expect the oddsmakers’ prediction to come true. The road team has the far better roster and will be motivated to get back to its best. This should be a low-scoring game, with the team total staying just under 222.5 points.

