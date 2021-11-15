Orlando Magic vs Atlanta Hawks Prediction & Match Preview - November 15th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Orlando Magic will start their five-game road trip in the 2021-22 NBA against the Atlanta Hawks when they visit State Farm Arena on Monday. The Magic enter the matchup on a two-game losing streak, while the Hawks just ended their six-game winless drought.

The Magic are coming off a 104-92 defeat at home against the Washington Wizards. Orlando were down big early in the first half, allowing a 20-0 run. They managed to cut into the lead in the fourth quarter, but it wasn't enough to get them a victory on the night.

Meanwhile, the Hawks ended their miserable run of six straight losses with a convincing 120-100 win over defending champions Milwaukee Bucks. Atlanta had the lead for most of the first three quarters, before pulling away in the fourth.

Match Details

Fixture: Orlando Magic vs Atlanta Hawks | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Monday, November 15th; 7:30 PM ET (Tuesday, November 16th; 6:00 AM IST).

Venue: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA.

Orlando Magic Preview

Mo Bamba of the Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic enter this game against the Atlanta Hawks after dropping two consecutive games. After a huge win over the Utah Jazz at home last week, the Magic have lost two straight games, against the Brooklyn Nets and the Washington Wizards.

In their loss to the Wizards, the Magic went down big early, conceding a 20-0 run in the first half, and never really recovering from that. They tried to make a comeback in the fourth quarter, but fell short. Magic center Mo Bamba said after the game that they need to stop making mistakes if the Magic want to get back to winning ways.

“I think we just made a lot of boneheaded mistakes. We did a better job competing tonight, but overall there are so many little things that go into winning a game that we failed to do,” Bamba said.

Key Player - Cole Anthony

Cole Anthony of the Orlando Magic

Cole Anthony is having a breakout season for the Orlando Magic. With Markelle Fultz still recovering from a knee injury and Jalen Suggs struggling in his rookie season, Anthony has been the best player for the Magic this season.

The 21-year-old guard is averaging 19.5 points, 6.9 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.2 steals per game in his second season in the league. Anthony has become a key part of the Magic, but he has to improve his shooting from the field.

In the loss to the Wizards, Anthony had 22 points on 4-of-16 shooting. He has to be more efficient if he wants to help the Magic win games. In the matchup with Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks, Anthony needs to play his best game if they want to get the victory.

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic back at it on monday in ATL back at it on monday in ATL https://t.co/B2p8YAg1Z4

Orlando Magic Predicted Lineup

G - Cole Anthony; G - Jalen Suggs; F - Franz Wagner; F - Wendell Carter Jr.; C - Mohamed Bamba.

Atlanta Hawks Preview

Bogdan Bogdanovic and Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks were just two games away from the NBA Finals last season. They entered the new season as playoff contenders, but have not adjusted to the fact that they are now the hunted. Before their win over the Milwaukee Bucks, the Hawks lost six games in a row.

The Hawks knew they needed to win Sunday's game because it was the first game of their current five-game homestand. Trae Young came up big for the Hawks with a season-high 42 points against the defending champions. Hawks head coach Nate McMillan acknowledged after the game that his team is coping with the high expectations this season.

"That's something these guys are going through for the first time. Guys are learning what it's like when expectations are a little higher," McMillan said.

Key Player - Trae Young

Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young made his postseason debut for the Atlanta Hawks last season. He almost helped the Hawks to an NBA Finals appearance. Entering this season, Young was expected to take his game to the next level.

However, Young struggled at the start of the season due to the NBA's new foul rules. Nevertheless, he is still averaging 24.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 9.2 assists this season. In the win over the Bucks on Sunday, Young scored a season-high 42 points with eight rebounds and ten assists.

The 23-year-old star has to have another game like that if his team wants to defeat the Orlando Magic. He told the media after the Bucks game that he has to push the pace if the Hawks are going to be contenders this season.

"I think we've been playing the game way too slow. Pushing the pace will be a lot better for our team. It was great. Everybody was able to run and make plays," Young said.

Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineup

G - Trae Young; G - Bogdan Bogdanovic; F - Kevin Huerter; F - John Collins; C - Clint Capela.

Magic vs Hawks Match Prediction

The Orlando Magic vs Atlanta Hawks matchup is very intriguing, as the Hawks ended their losing streak while the Magic are in one.

The Hawks should not be where they are in the standings, as they were two wins away from the NBA Finals last season. Meanwhile, the Orlando Magic are a rebuilding team, and they can be competitive every night. The game is in Atlanta, so the Hawks could win behind a really solid crowd.

Where to watch Magic vs Hawks?

The Orlando Magic vs Atlanta Hawks game will be streamed live on the NBA League Pass. Local fans can also watch the game at Bally Sports Florida in Orlando and Bally Sports Southeast in Atlanta.

