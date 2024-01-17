Orlando Magic vs Atlanta Hawks: Prediction, starting lineup and betting tips | January 17, 2024

The Orlando Magic vs Atlanta Hawks matchup is slated to take place on January 17 as part of the eight-game slate by the NBA to treat their fans. This is the third time both NBA Eastern Conference teams will meet this season, with the most recent encounter being won by the Magic in overtime.

The Orlando Magic after a strong start finds themselves slipping in the standings as they are now eighth in the East with a record of 22-18. This team is coming from a win against the New York Knicks that snapped a three-game losing streak.

Meanwhile, the Atlanta Hawks are also coming off a win against the San Antonio Spurs that made them avoid a three-game losing streak. They currently have a record of 16-23 and are 11th in the NBA Eastern Conference.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Orlando Magic vs Atlanta Hawks: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

The Orlando Magic vs Atlanta Hawks game will take place inside the walls of the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia on Wednesday, January 17.

The television broadcast rights are shared by Bally Sports SE-ATL and Bally Sports Florida. Tip-off starts at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time and the online live stream is available for NBA League Pass subscribers.

Moneyline: Magic (+135) vs Hawks (-160)

Spread: Magic +3.5 (-110) vs -3.5 Hawks (-110)

Total (O/U): Magic (u226.5) vs Hawks (o226.5)

Orlando Magic vs Atlanta Hawks: Preview

The Atlanta Hawks have four players out in their upcoming game against the Orlando Magic. There is no timeline for the returns of Wes Matthews and Vit Krejci from their respective injuries. At the same time, DeAndre Hunter and Mouhamed Gueye are expected to be back on the team's roster by late January.

On the other hand, the Orlando Magic will be without swingmen Franz Wagner and Gary Harris. Admiral Schofield is listed as 'questionable' and will be a game-time decision by the team's doctors.

Orlando Magic vs Atlanta Hawks: Predicted lineups

As Franz Wagner was out in the last game, Caleb Houstan was elevated to starter status along with Paolo Banchero and Goga Bitadze at the frontcourt. Chuma Okeke and Jalen Suggs form the team's starting backcourt.

For the Hawks, Trae Young and Dejounte Murray have been the team's starting backcourt and one-two punch this season. Clint Capela occupies the center position while Jalen Johnson and Saddiq Bey round up the rest of the starting five.

Orlando Magic vs Atlanta Hawks: Betting tips

Trae Young is coming off a 36-point performance against the Spurs. His NBA prop is at 27.5 points and he broke that mark after missing it two games prior. The trend is going up so expect Young to come out and go up the mark.

Likewise, Paolo Banchero also has 27.5 points on his NBA prop. He has not gone over 27 points in the last four games and it is quite risky to put him over, especially with a rim protector like Clint Capela camping in the paint to challenge his attempts.

Orlando Magic vs Atlanta Hawks: Prediction

Despite having the better record, the Orlando Magic are perceived as the underdog in this matchup with the Atlanta Hawks. The total should go under as the Magic lack the firepower to keep up with the Hawks while the spread should be covered this time around.

The Hawks should maximize home court and secure a victory.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!