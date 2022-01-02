Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 2nd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Orlando Magic will go up against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on Sunday. Both teams are undergoing tough seasons thus far.

The Orlando Magic find themselves at the foot of the Eastern Conference with a 7-29 record. They have won just two of their last 10 games and are coming into the matchup having lost four straight games. Despite Cole Anthony's performances this season, the Magic have endured a horrendous season thus far.

Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics are having a tough season as well as the Celtics find themselves ninth in the Eastern Conference and only half a game ahead of the 12th seed Atlanta Hawks. The Boston-based side are hovering around the 0.500 mark, having won just four of their last 10 games. Jayson Tatum has been the most reliable player for the Celtics this season and they will have to figure it out sooner rather than later if they want to go deep in the postseason.

Orlando Magic Injury Report

The Orlando Magic against the Milwaukee Bucks

The Orlando Magic are extremely short-handed at the moment. They have signed Tim Frazier and Freddie Gillespie to 10-day contracts to fill their depleted roster spots. Robin Lopez and Chuma Okeke have been ruled out for this visit to Boston, as they have been placed in Covid-19 protocols. Cole Anthony has also been ruled out due to an ankle injury. Mo Bamba, meanwhile, is questionable due to conditioning and will all in likelihood be a gametime decision.

Player Status Reason Cole Anthony Out Ankle Mo Bamba Questionable Conditioning Robin Lopez Out Covid-19 Chuma Okeke Out Covid-19 Markelle Fultz Out Covid-19 Mychal Mulder Out Covid-19

Boston Celtics Injury Report

Jayson Tatum will be questionable for the game against the Orlando Magic

Unlike the Orlando Magic, the Boston Celtics will have a lot more players available to them. However, Jayson Tatum is questionable for this game due to the need for conditioning, having missed three games after being in health and safety protocols. Enes Freedom is the only other absentee for the Celtics after he tested positive for Covid-19.

Player Status Reason Jayson Tatum Questionable Conditioning Enes Freedom Out Covid-19 Robert Williams III Probable Toe

Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics: Predicted Lineups

Orlando Magic

The depleted Orlando Magic will see Tim Frazier and R.J. Hampton man the backcourt while the frontcourt will be taken care off by Franz Wagner and Wendell Carter Jr. The center of this lineup will be Freddie Gillespie.

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic Franz Wagner in December:



19.5 PTS*

5.1 REB

3.1 AST

47.6% FG

40.4% 3P

88.9% FT



*Leads all rookies.



He has started all 36 games this season. 🔥 Franz Wagner in December: 19.5 PTS*5.1 REB3.1 AST47.6% FG40.4% 3P88.9% FT*Leads all rookies. He has started all 36 games this season. 🔥 https://t.co/30FA2JsC1N

Boston Celtics

Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown are set to man the backcourt for the Boston Celtics, while the forwards in this lineup will be Romeo Langford and Al Horford. Robert Williams III is set to start as center for the Celtics.

Boston Celtics @celtics Smart with the left 🤚 Smart with the left 🤚 https://t.co/b4vaiGd2Kq

Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics: Predicted Starting 5s

Orlando Magic

Point Guard: Marcus Smart, Shooting Guard: Jaylen Brown, Small Forward: Romeo Langord, Power Forward: Al Horford, Center: Robert Williams III

Boston Celtics

Point Guard: Tim Frazier, Shooting Guard: R.J Hampton, Small Forward: Franz Wagner, Power Forward: Wendell Carter Jr., Center: Freddie Gillespie

Also Read Article Continues below

Also Check Out: Complete NBA TV Schedule for 2021-22 Season

Edited by Arnav Kholkar

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win this game? Orlando Magic Boston Celtics 2 votes so far