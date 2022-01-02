Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 2nd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Orlando Magic will go up against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on Sunday. Both teams are undergoing tough seasons thus far.
The Orlando Magic find themselves at the foot of the Eastern Conference with a 7-29 record. They have won just two of their last 10 games and are coming into the matchup having lost four straight games. Despite Cole Anthony's performances this season, the Magic have endured a horrendous season thus far.
Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics are having a tough season as well as the Celtics find themselves ninth in the Eastern Conference and only half a game ahead of the 12th seed Atlanta Hawks. The Boston-based side are hovering around the 0.500 mark, having won just four of their last 10 games. Jayson Tatum has been the most reliable player for the Celtics this season and they will have to figure it out sooner rather than later if they want to go deep in the postseason.
Orlando Magic Injury Report
The Orlando Magic are extremely short-handed at the moment. They have signed Tim Frazier and Freddie Gillespie to 10-day contracts to fill their depleted roster spots. Robin Lopez and Chuma Okeke have been ruled out for this visit to Boston, as they have been placed in Covid-19 protocols. Cole Anthony has also been ruled out due to an ankle injury. Mo Bamba, meanwhile, is questionable due to conditioning and will all in likelihood be a gametime decision.
Boston Celtics Injury Report
Unlike the Orlando Magic, the Boston Celtics will have a lot more players available to them. However, Jayson Tatum is questionable for this game due to the need for conditioning, having missed three games after being in health and safety protocols. Enes Freedom is the only other absentee for the Celtics after he tested positive for Covid-19.
Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics: Predicted Lineups
Orlando Magic
The depleted Orlando Magic will see Tim Frazier and R.J. Hampton man the backcourt while the frontcourt will be taken care off by Franz Wagner and Wendell Carter Jr. The center of this lineup will be Freddie Gillespie.
Boston Celtics
Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown are set to man the backcourt for the Boston Celtics, while the forwards in this lineup will be Romeo Langford and Al Horford. Robert Williams III is set to start as center for the Celtics.
Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics: Predicted Starting 5s
Orlando Magic
Point Guard: Marcus Smart, Shooting Guard: Jaylen Brown, Small Forward: Romeo Langord, Power Forward: Al Horford, Center: Robert Williams III
Boston Celtics
Point Guard: Tim Frazier, Shooting Guard: R.J Hampton, Small Forward: Franz Wagner, Power Forward: Wendell Carter Jr., Center: Freddie Gillespie
