Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting-5s - January 15th, 2020 | NBA Season 2020-21

In an Eastern Conference clash in the 2020-21 NBA, the Boston Celtics will host the Orlando Magic on Friday.

The Boston Celtics are in a rich vein of form with four consecutive wins behind them. They have the best record in the East as they head into their matchup with the Orlando Magic.

In their last outing, the Boston Celtics thrashed the struggling Washington Wizards 116-107. The Boston Celtics shot 47% from the field, and at the defensive end, they dominated the boards all night long.

They were led from the front by their star duo Jayson Tatum, who posted 32 points, and Jaylen Brown, who ended the game with 27 points and 13 rebounds. The Boston Celtics are playing like a well-oiled unit and continue to impress during this campaign.

Kemba says he’s impressed with the way the team has played so far: “Those guys have really been holding the fort down and absolutely killing it … I’m hoping to come back and add onto that.” — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 14, 2021

Meanwhile, the Orlando Magic enter this contest on a debilitating three-game losing streak.

The Orlando Magic were off to a good start this season, but player injuries have pegged them back. The loss of Markelle Fultz has affected the performance of the team.

In their last outing, the Orlando Magic got a beat down from the surging Milwaukee Bucks 121-99. Nikola Vucevic battled hard, registering a team-high 28 points to go with 13 boards and five assists. Aaron Gordon dropped 21 points and eight assists, the Orlando Magic were no match for the offensive prowess of the Milwaukee Bucks.

Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics Injury updates

Micheal Carter Williams (foot), Evan Fournier (back) and Mo Bamba (COVID-19) will miss the game for the Orlando Magic on Friday.

Markelle Fultz will remain out, as he recovers from a devastating season-ending knee injury, which is a huge loss and something that has reflected in the team's recent performances.

The Orlando Magic will look for someone to step up and fill in for Fultz as they look to return to winning ways and rediscover their mojo.

“I think that’s what makes me the person I am and the player I am, to be able to have the mindset just to come in and be faithful to the grind.” - @MarkelleF https://t.co/26JIcWoPAh — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) January 13, 2021

Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics are likely to miss a few players because of the league's health and safety protocols.

This will be the Boston Celtics' first game of the week, as the ongoing pandemic forced a postponement of their original schedule. Romeo Langford (wrist), Javonte Green (COVID-19), Jayson Tatum and Kemba Walker (knee) could sit this game out.

In some good news for the Boston Celtics fans, Jaylen Brown, Tristan Thompson and Grant Williams could return to the floor in this matchup.

Nine of our players returned to practice Thursday afternoon, including Kemba Walker as a full participant. https://t.co/gKfMJqlxho — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 14, 2021

Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics Predicted Lineups

The Orlando Magic could come in with their star center Nikola Vucevic and Aaron Gordon as their front line.

James Ennis III is expected to feature at the small forward position, followed by Dwayne Bacon and Cole Anthony in the backcourt. That would be the same lineup they used in their previous game against the Milwaukee Bucks too.

However, predicting the Boston Celtics lineup is not an easy proposition, as there is no clarity on the final status of a few players for Friday's game.

Nevertheless, Tristan Thompson and Grant Williams are expected to reign in the Boston Celtics front line while Jaylen Brown could return to duty as a forward with Jeff Teague and Marcus Smart in the backcourt.

Orlando Magic Predicted Lineup

Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers

Orlando Magic:

G Cole Anthony, G Dwayne Bacon, F James Ennis III, F Aaron Gordon, C Nikola Vucevic.

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Boston Celtics:

G Jaylen Brown, G Jeff Teague, F Marcus Smart, F Grant Williams, C Tristan Thompson.