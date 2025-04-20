Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics Match Player Stats and Box Score (Apr. 20) | Game 1, 2025 NBA Playoffs

The Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics duel continued the second day of the 2025 NBA playoffs with a hard-fought, close matchup that saw each team dominate one of the first two quarters.
Paolo Banchero and Co. took care of Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks in the play-in tournament, joining the postseason as the No. 7 seed in the East. On the other end, the Boston Celtics registered another remarkable season (61-21) that saw them as the second-best team in the East and only the third in the league to win at least 60 games.
The Magic led the regular-season series 2-1 after a 20-point win on April 9 (96-76).
Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics player stats and box score
Orlando Magic player stats and box score
Boston Celtics player stats and box score
Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics game summary
The first quarter of the Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics duel started with the home team taking over the game and trying to drift away from the No. 7 seed as fast as possible.
Boston finished the first period with a 26-18 win. The Magic showed signs of life in the second quarter, dominating the Celtics to secure a 31-22 win to enter halftime with a 49-48 advantage that made fans believe they were about to see a terrific duel in the second half.
Paolo Banchero led the Magic with 19 points, while Franz Wagner added 15 points. On the other end, Derrick White responded with 16 points.
