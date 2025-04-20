  • home icon
By Orlando Silva
Modified Apr 20, 2025 21:10 GMT
Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics Match Player Stats and Box Score (Apr. 20) | Game 1, 2025 NBA Playoffs (Image credit: Imagn)
The Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics duel continued the second day of the 2025 NBA playoffs with a hard-fought, close matchup that saw each team dominate one of the first two quarters.

Paolo Banchero and Co. took care of Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks in the play-in tournament, joining the postseason as the No. 7 seed in the East. On the other end, the Boston Celtics registered another remarkable season (61-21) that saw them as the second-best team in the East and only the third in the league to win at least 60 games.

The Magic led the regular-season series 2-1 after a 20-point win on April 9 (96-76).

Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics player stats and box score

Orlando Magic player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTO
Paolo Banchero1972002
Franz Wagner1513112
Wendell Carter Jr.080002
Cory Joseph002000
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope622000
Jonathan Isaac410000
Cole Anthony202000
Gary Harris010000
Caleb Houstan321011
Anthony Black030010
Boston Celtics player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTO
Jayson Tatum662110
Kristaps Porzingis442112
Jrue Holiday030101
Derrick White1602111
Jaylen Brown821201
Sam Hauser 931000
Al HorfordL310001
Luke Kornet210000
Payton Pritchard1102000
Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics game summary

The first quarter of the Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics duel started with the home team taking over the game and trying to drift away from the No. 7 seed as fast as possible.

Boston finished the first period with a 26-18 win. The Magic showed signs of life in the second quarter, dominating the Celtics to secure a 31-22 win to enter halftime with a 49-48 advantage that made fans believe they were about to see a terrific duel in the second half.

Paolo Banchero led the Magic with 19 points, while Franz Wagner added 15 points. On the other end, Derrick White responded with 16 points.

