Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics Prediction and Betting Tips - April 20 | 2025 NBA Playoffs, Game 1

The Orlando Magic will get their first shot at the Boston Celtics in the playoffs on Sunday in Game 1. Orlando, which earned the No. 7 seed by whipping the Atlanta Hawks 120-95 on Tuesday in the play-in tournament, looks to draw first blood. The Magic, one of a handful of teams to beat the Celtics in the season series, hope to keep their winning ways in Boston.

The Celtics start their defense of the championship by hosting the Magic, who beat them 2-1 in head-to-head battles this season. Jaylen Brown has been cleared to play, but his status will likely be the biggest question mark for the Green Machine. If Brown’s right knee holds up, the Cs look to dominate the series.

Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics Preview, Prediction, Predicted Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

Moneyline: Magic (+650) vs. Celtics (-1000)

Odds: Magic (+13.5) vs. Celtics (-13.5)

Total (O/U): Magic (o206.0 -110) vs. Celtics (u206.0 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics preview

The 3-point line could be where Game 1 and the series between the Orlando Magic and the Boston Celtics will be determined.

Orlando prides itself in limiting opponents to 31.4 3-point attempts per game, the best in the NBA by a mile. The Magic’s ability to run off shooters from deep will be tested by the Boston Celtics. Boston often overwhelms opponents behind a relentless attack from deep, where they are averaging 48.2 3PAs in the regular season.

If the Magic can slow down the Celtics’ 3-point barrage and limit their turnovers, an upset could happen.

Meanwhile, the Magic have to be competitive from long range to give the Celtics a tough time. Orlando shot 31.8% from that distance in the regular season, the worst in the NBA.

Paolo Banchero and Co. have to defend the 3-point line well and become a decent team from that distance against the Celtics. Unless they can do that, this series might be over before it starts.

Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics predicted starting lineups

Magic

PG: Cory Joseph | SG: Kentavoius Caldwell-Pope | SF: Franz Wagner | PF: Paolo Banchero | C: Wendell Carter Jr.

Celtics

PG: Jrue Holiday | PG: Derrick White | SG: Jaylen Brown | PF: Jayson Tatum | C: Kristaps Porzingis

Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics betting tips

Paolo Banchero has struggled in his last two games, averaging 16.5 points per game during that stretch. More importantly, Boston had held him to 18.0 PPG on 37.8% efficiency.

Banchero might perform better in Game 1 but still fail to top his 24.5 (O/U) points prop.

Jayson Tatum played only one game against the Magic this season. The All-NBA forward torched them for 30 points in 35 minutes. He went 12-for-21, including 4-for-9 from behind the arc.

TD Garden will be rocking in Game 1 in anticipation of the team’s first playoff game. Expect Tatum to have a big scoring night against the Magic and top his 24.5 (O/U) points prop.

Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics prediction

The Magic have impressed on defense but the Celtics are raring to get their playoffs go off to a blistering start. Boston is reliant on 3-point shooting but it can also overwhelm Orlando in different ways. The Celtics likely roar off to a Game 1 win and beat the -13.5 spread in the process.

