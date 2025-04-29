Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics Prediction and Betting Tips - April 29 | 2025 NBA Playoffs, Game 5

The Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics matchup is one of four 2025 NBA Playoffs games scheduled for Tuesday. This is Game 5 of the series, with Boston leading it 3-1.

The two teams have met 21 times in the postseason with the Celtics holding a 11-10 lead. They have also faced off in 133 regular-season games with Boston holding a 76-57 lead.

Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics NBA Playoffs Game 5 details and odds

The Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics NBA Playoffs Game 5 is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, April 29, at TD Garden. The matchup will be broadcast nationally on NBA TV. It will also air locally on NBC SPORTS BOSTON and FanDuel Sports Network - Florida. Fans can also stream the game live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Magic (+475) vs. Celtics (-650)

Spread: Magic (+11.5) vs. Celtics (-11.5)

Total (O/U): Magic -110 (o196) vs. Celtics -110 (u196)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics preview

The Magic will look to keep their season alive when they face the Celtics for Game 5 of their first-round series on Tuesday. While Orlando was able to get a win in Game 3, it was outplayed 107-98 on Sunday in Game 4 to leave its season hanging by a thread.

Orlando has shown glimpses of excellence but it hasn’t been consistent enough to trouble Boston. The team is great defensively but lacks scoring options outside of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. It also struggles from the 3-point line, as evidenced by its 28.0% shooting across the four games.

Banchero led the team with 31 points on Sunday, while the Celtics were led by Jayson Tatum’s 37 points and 14 rebounds.

Boston has looked its dominant self, and despite dropping a game on the road, it looks like the team is well on its way for another finals appearance.

The Celtics will be without Jrue Holiday on Tuesday as he has been ruled out with a hamstring injury. Jaylen Brown is questionable with a knee injury. The Magic had no new additions to their injury list, as Jalen Suggs (knee) and Moritz Wagner (left knee) are out for the season.

Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics betting props

Paolo Banchero’s points total is set at 29.5. He crossed that mark in three of the four games in this series so far. Expect Banchero to have another good night. Bet on the over.

Jayson Tatum’s points total is set at 27.5. He averages 36.5 points in the past two games and with Brown questionable, he should have a bigger offensive load. Bet on the over.

Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics prediction and betting tips

The oddsmakers favor the Celtics heavily to get a win. While we expect them to win as well, they might fail to cover the spread. Orlando should put up a fight but will eventually lose to end its season. While this won’t be a high-scoring game, the teams should be able to do enough to cross the 196-point mark.

