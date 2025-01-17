Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics Prediction and Betting Tips | Jan. 17, 2025

The Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics matchup is one of nine games scheduled for Friday. These are two of the best teams in the East. Orlando is fifth in the standings with a 23-19 record, while Boston is second with a 28-12 record.

The two teams have played each other 131 times, with the Celtics holding a 75-56 lead. This will be the second of three games between them this season. They last met Dec. 23 when Orlando won 108-104 behind Jalen Suggs' 16 points, six rebounds, five assists and two blocks. Jaylen Brown led Boston with 35 points and nine rebounds.

Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics game details and odds

The Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics game is scheduled for 7 p.m. EST on Friday, Jan. 17, at TD Garden. The matchup will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. It will also air locally on NBC SPORTS BOSTON and FanDuel Sports Network - Florida. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Magic (+525) vs. Celtics (-750)

Spread: Magic (+12.5) vs. Celtics (-12.5)

Total (O/U): Magic -110 (o210.5) vs. Celtics -110 (u210.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics preview

The Magic have won just four of their past 10 games and are down with injuries to key players. However, they did get their superstar forward Paolo Banchero back, so that should help matters.

Orlando is coming off of a 122-93 blowout loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday. Banchero had 22 points in the loss. This was only his third game back after missing more than two months with an oblique injury.

The Celtics suffered a shocking 110-97 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday. None of the starters had a great game, as Payton Pritchard led the team in scoring with 20 points off of the bench. Jayson Tatum had a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds, but that wasn’t enough to stop the upset.

Boston has slowed down a bit in recent times with a 6-4 record over the past 10. It is 13-7 at home, a record that is likely to improve Friday.

Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics betting props

Jayson Tatum’s points total is set at 25.5. After a rather lackluster showing against Toronto, bet on Tatum to have a big name Friday.

Paolo Banchero’s points total is set at 24.5. Since returning from the injury, he has crossed that mark just once. While his season average of 27.6 points is more than the prop, he is expected to be the main defensive coverage of Boston, and thus score less than 24.5 points.

Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics prediction

The oddsmakers heavily favor the Celtics to get a win at home. While we expect the same, they might struggle to cover the spread. This should be a low-scoring game between two teams that play great defense. The team total should stay slightly under 210.5 points.

