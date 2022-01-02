Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics Prediction & Match Preview - January 2nd, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Orlando Magic will visit the TD Garden to take on the Boston Celtics in an exciting 2021-22 NBA game on Sunday.

The Magic are on a four-game skid entering this matchup. They are coming off a 136-118 loss against defending champions Milwaukee Bucks. Meanwhile, the Celtics are coming off one of the most impressive wins of their campaign. They beat the Phoenix Suns 123-108 to snap a three-game losing streak.

Match Details

Fixture: Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Sunday, January 2nd; 6:00 PM ET (Monday, January 3rd; 4:30 AM IST).

Venue: TD Garden, Boston, MA.

Orlando Magic Preview

The Orlando Magic have struggled with injuries in the last few weeks. Most of their regular rotation players are in the league's health and safety protocols, leaving the team severely shorthanded.

The Magic dug deep to even their two-game mini-series against the defending champions in their last game. However, they had no answers to an in-form Giannis Antetokounmpo, who was unstoppable on the night. Orlando struggled in defense. They failed to win 50-50 balls, and were dominated on the boards, which was evident in Milwaukee scoring 24 second-chance points.

The Orlando Magic will once again be without several players when they take on the Boston Celtics. The C's are also missing some of their key players, so Orlando could fancy their chances of an upset and snap their losing streak.

Key Player - Franz Wagner

Franz Wagner in action during Miami Heat vs Orlando Magic game

Rookie Franz Wagner has been in stellar scoring form thus far. He has done an excellent job of troubling opponents in the absence of the Orlando Magic's main stars.

Wagner has scored 58 points in his last two games, and could be key to helping the Magic beat the Boston Celtics on the road.

Orlando Magic Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - RJ Hampton; Shooting Guard - Gary Harris; Small Forward - Franz Wagner; Power Forward - Wendell Carter Jr.; Center - Freddie Gillespie.

Boston Celtics Preview

The Boston Celtics have struggled for consistency this season. Nevertheless, they remain one of the teams to beat in the league when they are on song.

They did just that against the mighty Suns, beating them despite playing without Jayson Tatum.

Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart stepped up with 24 points apiece as the C's dominated their opponents at both ends of the floor. The Celtics made 54.2% of their shots from the field, missed just three of their 26 free-throw attempts and were +14 on the boards. After a dismal shooting night from the arc, when they went four for 41 against the Clippers, the Celtics did a commendable job attacking the paint against the Suns.

The Celtics have received a huge boost for this game, as Jayson Tatum has cleared the health and safety protocols. However, he is listed as questionable to face the Orlando Magic.

Even if he doesn't play, the Celtics will enter the match as the favorites, as Orlando are grappling with injuries galore right now.

Key Player - Jaylen Brown

Jaylen Brown in action during the Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks game.

Jaylen Brown was excellent in the absence of Jayson Tatum against the Boston Celtics.

It's been an up-and-down season for the Boston Celtics All-Star forward thus far, but he is starting to find his rhythm. Brown is averaging 26.5 points per game in his last five appearances. He has registered three 30-point outings during this period.

The Celtics will need him to fire on all cylinders whether Tatum returns or not as they seek to continue their winning ways against the Magic.

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Marcus Smart; Shooting Guard - Jaylen Brown; Small Forward - Jayson Tatum; Power Forward - Al Horford; Center - Robert Williams III.

Magic vs Celtics Match Prediction

The Boston Celtics are the overwhelming favorites to beat the Orlando Magic on Sunday.

They have a healthier roster and homecourt advantage against the rebuilding Magic team. Jamahl Mosley's men can be a handful if they find their rhythm, though, so the Celtics will have to be wary of that on Monday.

Where to watch Magic vs Celtics?

Bally Sports Florida and NBC Sports Boston will provide local coverage of the game between the Orlando Magic and the Boston Celtics on TV. Fans can also view the game online via NBA League Pass.

