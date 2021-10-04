Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics Prediction & Match Preview - October 4th, 2021 | NBA Preseason 2021-22

The Boston Celtics will host the Orlando Magic in their 2021-22 NBA preseason opener at the TD Garden on Monday. Both teams will take to the court in what will be the first of many matchups in the new season.

With their two top ten picks, the Orlando Magic added to their young core after fully embracing a rebuild. Despite finishing second-bottom in the Eastern Conference last season, there is a glimmer of hope about what they could achieve this season, considering the talents they have brought together.

Meanwhile, the pursuit of an 18th championship will be on the minds of the Boston Celtics heading into the 2021-22 season. With a new head coach and the addition of a few experienced campaigners, they will fancy their chances of making a deep run in the playoffs.

Match Details

Fixture - Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics | NBA Preseason 2021-22.

Date & Time - Monday, October 4, 2021; 7:30 PM ET (Tuesday, October 5, 5:00 AM IST).

Venue - TD Garden, Boston, MA.

Boston Celtics Preview

Kemba Walker (#8) of the Boston Celtics reacts with Evan Fournier (#94)

The Boston Celtics have gone through a lot of changes in the past few months, both at the management level as well as their roster. Making the playoffs is expected, as they have established themselves as one of the heavyweights in the East.

However, they will first look to better their first-round elimination in the 2021 playoffs. They faced the Brooklyn Nets' superteam short-handed, but managed to clinch a victory in the series, thanks to the brilliance of their franchise player.

Following Kemba Walker, Evan Fournier and Tristan Thompson's departure, the Boston Celtics acquired the likes of Dennis Schroder, Al Horford and Josh Richardson. The return of Jaylen Brown from a wrist injury will also be a significant boost in their upcoming campaign.

Key Player - Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum (#0) of the Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum was brilliant for the Boston Celtics in the 2020-21 season. He dropped 50 points against the Washington Wizards to secure them the seventh seed in the conference. Tatum followed that up with another 50-point outing in Game 3 of the Celtics' playoff first-round matchup.

Although Tatum is not yet included in MVP conversations, the forward has a decent shot at winning the scoring title. The 22-year-old led the Boston Celtics in scoring last season, averaging 26.4 points per game. With Tatum on the floor, the C's can be a threat to any franchise in the league.

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

G - Marcus Smart | G - Josh Richardson | F - Jaylen Brown | F - Jayson Tatum | C - Al Horford.

Orlando Magic Preview

Dwayne Bacon (#80 and Aaron Gordon (#00) of the Orlando Magic celebrate.

The Orlando Magic were plagued by injuries in the 2020-21 NBA season, as were many other teams. However, they quickly opted to take the rebuilding path, trading three of their longest-tenured players for youngsters and draft picks.

A fully healthy Orlando Magic team can compete, despite their lack of All-Star caliber players. While no one expects the team to reach the playoffs, they should better their last season's performance, especially with the return of Jonathan Isaac.

Key Player - Markelle Fultz

Markelle Fultz of the Orlando Magic

Markelle Fultz led the Orlando Magic to an early 6-2 run in the 2020-21 season. But his left ACL tear in the eighth game sidelined him for the rest of the season. Without him, the team struggled, winning only 15 games.

He should be a major boost to the Orlando Magic this campaign. But they will have to commence the new season without him, as the 23-year-old is expected to be out until at least December 1.

Orlando Magic Predicted Lineup

G - Markelle Fultz | G - Gary Harris | F - Chuma Okeke | F - Jonathan Isaac | C - Robin Lopez.

Magic vs Celtics Prediction

The Boston Celtics are undoubtedly the stronger team, but the Orlando Magic should put up a good fight. While the odds will always be against the Magic team because of their inexperience, they could pull off jaw-dropping wins.

However, an upset is not a likely outcome in this matchup. The Boston Celtics should show their dominance early on against the Orlando Magic.

The Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics preseason NBA game will be televised locally on NBCSB and live stream via the NBA League Pass. There will also be a live commentary of this game on radio (WYGM-FM/AM).

