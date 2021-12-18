Orlando Magic vs Brooklyn Nets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 18th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The matchup between the Orlando Magic and the Brooklyn Nets is a battle between the walking wounded. Both teams are struggling with injuries with almost everyone on their respective rosters out for the game. Orlando will be looking to win their first game of the season series against Brooklyn in this encounter.

The Orlando Magic have added Wendell Carter Jr. to the injury list after injuring his knee against Max Strus of the Miami Heat. Head coach Jamahl Mosley could conceivably take a moral victory out of the quicker development of the rest of the youthful roster without their best players. Franz Wagner, in particular, is looking like the real deal.

The NBA has to admire the way the Brooklyn Nets have managed to string together wins despite the virus outbreak hitting the team. Credit, without a doubt, has to go to Kevin Durant, who has been playing out of his mind.

Kevin Durant was officially tagged as “out” for the game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Not only did he play, but he scored the crucial baskets that underlined his MVP status since he returned from a long brutal injury. He will likely be on the forefront yet again for the Brooklyn Nets despite the “out” designation.

Orlando Magic Injury Report

The Orlando Magic’s Cole Anthony is questionable for the game against the Brooklyn Nets because of an ankle sprain. Many of the names list on the list have been ruled out due to health and safety protocols and with a few players out due to various injuries.

Player: Status: Reason: Anthony, Cole Questionable Injury/Illness - Right Ankle; Sprain Bamba, Mo Out Health and Safety Protocols Brazdeikis, Ignas Out Health and Safety Protocols Carter-Williams, Michael Out Injury/Illness - Left Ankle; Injury recovery Fultz, Markelle Out Injury/Illness - Left Knee; Injury recovery Hampton, R.J. Out Health and Safety Protocols Isaac, Jonathan Out Injury/Illness - Left Knee; Injury recovery Moore, E'Twaun Out Injury/Illness - Left Knee; Sprain Ross, Terrence Out Health and Safety Protocols Suggs, Jalen Out Injury/Illness - Right Thumb; Fracture Wagner, Moritz Out Health and Safety Protocols Carter Jr., Wendell Out Health and Safety Protocols

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

Kevin Durant has been ruled out for the second straight game. He had a day off between games, though, and played when the sore ankle was relatively fresh. But the Brooklyn Nets could finally sideline him against the just as decimated Orlando Magic.

Kyrie Irving, who will make an imminent return in the near future, is still out and so is Joe Harris (ankle). Patty Mills is also scheduled to take a break. The rest of the names on the injury list are under the NBA's health and safety protocols.

Player: Status: Reason: Aldridge, LaMarcus Out Health and Safety Protocols Bembry, DeAndre' Out Health and Safety Protocols Brown, Bruce Out Health and Safety Protocols Carter, Jevon Out Health and Safety Protocols Claxton, Nic Questionable Injury/Illness - Left Wrist; Soreness Duke Jr., David Probable Injury/Illness - Left Hip; Soreness Durant, Kevin Out Injury/Illness - Right Ankle; Soreness Harden, James Out Health and Safety Protocols Harris, Joe Out Injury/Illness - Left Ankle; Surgery Irving, Kyrie Out Ineligible To Play Johnson, James Out Health and Safety Protocols Mills, Patty Out Rest Millsap, Paul Out Health and Safety Protocols

Orlando Magic vs Brooklyn Nets:

Predicted Lineups

Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic front office could be tempted to field their G-League affiliate after the virus and injuries have decimated their lineup. [Photo: Orlando Magic Daily]

B.J. Johnson could go from G-League to NBA starter after Wendell Carter Jr. injured his knee. He could play small forward for the Orlando Magic’s makeshift lineup. If Cole Anthony is not cleared to play, Gary Harris and rookie sensation Franz Wagner could renew their partnership in the backcourt.

The unrecognizable Orlando Magic frontline could have Chuma Okeke as the power forward and Robin Lopez as the center.

Brooklyn Nets

Steve Nash could go very young in the backcourt if the Brooklyn Nets indeed rest Patty Mills against the Orlando Magic. He could give Cam Thomas his first start at point guard to partner with David Duke Jr. in the backcourt.

Kessler Edwards could take Kevin Durant’s small forward role alongside Blake Griffin, who will play power forward. Nic Claxton should resume his role as man in the middle for the Brooklyn Nets.

Orlando Magic vs Brooklyn Nets:

Starting 5s

Orlando Magic

Point Guard - Gary Harris | Shooting Guard - Franz Wagner | Small Forward - B.J. Johnson | Power Forward - Chuma Okeke | Center - Robin Lopez

Brooklyn Nets

Point Guard - Cam Thomas | Shooting Guard - David Duke Jr. | Small Forward - Kessler Edwards | Power Forward - Blake Griffin | Center - Nicholas Claxton

Edited by David Nyland