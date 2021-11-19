Orlando Magic vs Brooklyn Nets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 19th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Orlando Magic and Brooklyn Nets will square off for the second time this season at Barclays Center on Friday. The Nets emerged victorious by a 123-90 margin in their first meeting.

The Magic will be eager to avenge that loss. They have momentum on their side entering this contest as they come off a 104-98 win over the New York Knicks. Six players recorded double-digit scores on the night. Terrence Ross led Orlando's charge with a team-high 19 points off the bench, while Franz Wagner had 16.

Meanwhile, the Nets returned to winning ways with a 109-99 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in their previous outing. Four players recorded more than 20 points on the night. James Harden led Brooklyn's charge with 27 points, ten rebounds and seven assists, while LaMarcus Aldridge scored 24 off the bench.

Orlando Magic Injury Report

The Orlando Magic have listed five players on their injury report. E'Twaun Moore (knee), Michael Carter-Williams (ankle), Markelle Fultz (knee) and Jonathan Isaac (knee) will continue to stay sidelined. Meanwhile, Jalen Suggs is listed as questionable because of a quadriceps injury.

Player Name Status Reason Jalen Suggs Questionable Quad injury Markelle Fultz Out Knee injury recovery Michael Carter-Williams Out Ankle injury recovery Jonathan Isaac Out Knee injury recovery E’Twaun Moore Out Knee sprain

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

The Brooklyn Nets will also be without several players for this contest. Nicolas Claxton continues to stay sidelined because of a non-COVID illness, Joe Harris has an ankle sprain, Paul Millsap is out because of personal reasons and Kyrie Irving is ineligible to play as he isn't vaccinated for COVID-19 yet.

Player Name Status Reason Kyrie Irving Out Ineligible to play Joe Harris Out Ankle sprain Nicolas Claxton Out Illness Paul Millsap Out Personal reasons

Orlando Magic vs Brooklyn Nets: Predicted Lineups

Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic's starting lineup could see some changes if Jalen Suggs is ruled out for this game. Garry Harris could make his second start of the season if that happens. Harris will pair up with Cole Anthony on the backcourt. Meanwhile, Wendell Carter Jr., Franz Wagner and Mo Bamba will complete the rest of the lineup.

Terrence Ross has been exceptional off the bench and will likely play the most minutes among the reserves along with RJ Hampton.

Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets are unlikely to make changes to the starting lineup they deployed in their previous game. James Harden and Patty Mills will likely start as guards, while Kevin Durant, Bruce Brown Jr. and Blake Griffin will complete the rest of the lineup.

LaMarcus Aldridge, James Johnson and DeAndre Bembry will likely play the most minutes off the bench.

Orlando Magic vs Brooklyn Nets: Predicted Starting 5s

Orlando Magic

Point Guard - Cole Anthony, Shooting Guard - Gary Harris, Small Forward - Franz Wagner, Power Forward - Wendell Carter Jr., Center - Mo Bamba.

Brooklyn Nets

Point Guard - James Harden, Shooting Guard - Patty Mills, Small Forward - Bruce Brown Jr., Power Forward - Kevin Durant, Center - Blake Griffin.

Edited by Diptanil Roy