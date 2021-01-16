Orlando Magic vs Brooklyn Nets: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 16th, 2020 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Brooklyn Nets will host the Orlando Magic this Saturday in the NBA. The league is buzzing with anticipation as the Nets could see eight-time NBA All-Star James Harden make his debut in this matchup.

Harden was traded from the Houston Rockets to the Brooklyn Nets in a blockbuster trade recently. All eyes will be on the Nets starting five for this game as fans look forward to seeing Harden reuniting with his former teammate Kevin Durant.

It will take some time to see the big three of the Nets play together as Kyrie Irving is not with the team yet, and there is no clarity on his return.

Durant and Harden are at the prime of their careers. As things stand now, they have a combined average of 54.2 points this season. It will be interesting to see them adjust and how Irving will feel about his new role in the team.

OFFICIAL: The Brooklyn Nets have acquired six-time All-NBA first teamer and eight-time NBA All-Star James Harden.https://t.co/tkh5dCKi5F — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) January 14, 2021

Meanwhile, the Orlando Magic have hit a roadblock this season due to multiple player injuries. The Magic were off to a good start this campaign but will enter this contest with a four-game losing streak.

The Magic will have their hands full in this matchup with a Nets lineup that will be raring to go come game time. The Magic will be relying on their main man this season, Nikola Vucevic, to help them weather the storm as they aim to turn things around with a win — a task easier said than done.

Orlando Magic vs Brooklyn Nets Injury updates

The Orlando Magic will continue to miss multiple players in their matchup with the Nets. The list includes Chuma Okeke, Jonathan Isaac, Evan Fournier, Micheal Carter-Williams, Mo Bamba, and Al-Farouq Aminu. Markelle Fultz is also out for the season after he suffered a torn ACL in his left knee.

The Brooklyn Nets have their fair share of worries ahead of the Saturday night game as well. Tyler Johnson, Nicolas Claxton, and Spencer Dinwiddie will be out of the lineup.

Kyrie Irving will remain out till the league takes a decision on his return. James Harden has been listed as questionable, as all the members of the blockbuster trade are required to pass their physicals before hitting the floor.

Orlando Magic vs Brooklyn Nets Predicted Line-ups

The short-handed Orlando Magic will roll into Brooklyn with the same lineup from their previous matchup with the Celtics. Nikola Vucevic and Aaron Gordon will feature in their front line. James Ennis III should resume his duties as the small forward position. In the backcourt, it will be Dwayne Bacon and Cole Anthony as the starters.

James Harden on the Nets' new trio. pic.twitter.com/Idg1YkEmSc — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 15, 2021

NBA fans will have their eyes glued to their screens to see if James Harden gets the green light to start this game. The Brooklyn Nets could feature Kevin Durant and Joe Harris as the wing players, with KD as the power forward. James Harden and Bruce Brown could start in the backcourt. DeAndre Jordan should be the clear choice for the center position with Jarrett Allen out of the picture.

Orlando Magic Predicted Lineup

G Cole Anthony, G Dwayne Bacon, F James Ennis III, F Aaron Gordon, C Nikola Vucevic.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

A general view of the Brooklyn Nets arena

Brooklyn Nets:

G Bruce Brown, G James Harden, F Joe Harris, F Kevin Durant, C DeAndre Jordan