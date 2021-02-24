Orlando Magic vs Brooklyn Nets Prediction & Match Preview - February 25th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Brooklyn Nets have hit their stride and are looking to make it 8 wins in a row when they welcome the Orlando Magic to the Barclays Center on Thursday night.

What many expected to happen has began to unfold as the Brooklyn Nets' dynamic offense is taking shape and dominating the league's best - such as both LA sides in the past week. The Orlando Magic, meanwhile, have had to withstand injuries to several key players this season and are languishing toward the bottom of the East after losing to the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday.

Squad highlights from our homecoming win over the Kings 📼 pic.twitter.com/Pk5ZDt8DtW — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) February 24, 2021

Match Details

Fixture: Orlando Magic vs Brooklyn Nets - NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Thursday, February 25th, 2021 7:30 PM ET. (Friday 6:00 AM IST)

Venue: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

Orlando Magic Preview

Detroit's revenge win over the Orlando Magic was just a poor performance all-round from the home side. Relying on Nikola Vucevic's All-Star abilities, the Magic showed little else on offense and succumbed to the conference's worst side. This was after having won 4 of their previous 5 as well, with fans hoping they had been able to turn a corner despite their vast injury list.

Prior to the All-Star break, the Orlando Magic face four of the league's top-10 offenses. Given their lack of scoring potential in this department (103.5 per game), it could prove tricky for the franchise to outscore their opponent's and may come out the other side with a 13-23 record.

Key Player - Nikola Vucevic

Nikola Vucevic stars for Orlando Magic vs Pacers

Nikola Vucevic has been a shining light in an otherwise disappointing season for the Orlando Magic. With various Magic starters out injured, Vucevic has taken up the reigns as his side's leader and earned himself a second career All-Star selection this week.

This is due to Vucevic's career-high 23.9 points, as well as his 11.7 rebounds, making him one of the league's elite centers. In fact, were the Orlando Magic to be a contender, Vucevic's name may even be among the league's MVP candidates as fellow big men Jokic and Embiid are.

Making his 2nd #NBAAllStar appearance... Nikola Vucevic of the @OrlandoMagic.



Drafted as the 16th pick in 2011 out of USC, @NikolaVucevic is averaging 24.1 PPG, 11.7 RPG, 3.6 APG for the Magic this season. pic.twitter.com/IPkC4ByMgg — #NBAAllStar (@NBAAllStar) February 24, 2021

Vucevic is a modern-day center, shooting at 39.9% on 6.2 3-point attempts per game and 83.5% from the line - both also personal bests.

Orlando Magic Predicted Starting Lineup

PG - Michael-Carter Williams, SG - Evan Fournier, SF - James Ennis III, PF - Al-Farouq Aminu, C - Nikola Vucevic

Brooklyn Nets Preview

The Brooklyn Nets are flying. They have the league's best offense, scoring 117 points per game, and have won their last 7 matchups, five of which came without Kevin Durant.

James Harden and Kyrie Irving have been on fire in Durant's absence, propelling the Brooklyn Nets to second in the East, one loss behind Philadelphia. Nash's side now have the depth to go with their offensive powerhouse, gaining output from the likes of Landry Shamet and Tyler Johnson off the bench.

Given their current winning run, Durant has not had to be rushed back to the floor and has only shone a larger spotlight on how feared the Nets should be come the postseason.

Key Player - James Harden

James Harden has been dominating since moving to the Brooklyn Nets

No Durant? No problem. Not when you are in possession of two NBA superstars as the Brooklyn Nets are. Particularly one James Harden, who is no stranger to leading a side with his serial scoring ability.

James Harden last night:



✅ 29 PTS

✅ 11 REB

✅ 14 AST



Harden has recorded at least 15p/5r/5a in each of his last 13 games.



Since the @BrooklynNets joined the NBA in the 1976-77 season, no other player has recorded such a streak longer than six games for the team. pic.twitter.com/XLLUIsRtLp — Justin Kubatko (@jkubatko) February 24, 2021

Harden scored a combined 60 points against the LA franchises over the weekend and led a 24-point comeback win against Phoenix without Kyrie or KD on the floor. The shooting guard has proven he can be the player many doubted he could be at the Brooklyn Nets, currently averaging career-high dimes (11.6) and rebounds (8.5) and is grabbing 1.2 steals per game.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Starting Lineup

PG - Kyrie Irving, SG - James Harden, PF - Joe Harris, SF - Bruce Brown Jr., C - DeAndre Jordan

Magic vs Nets Match Prediction

The Brooklyn Nets are likely to dominate this matchup with superior scoring options across the floor. Although the Orlando Magic have a marginally meaner defense, the Nets are on a roll and have been seeing improved performances from their fringe stars as well as their superstar trio of late.

Bruce Brown Jr. matched James Harden with 29 points on Tuesday night while Joe Harris popped up with another solid 18. With their recent scalps of the top sides, it's hard to look past a comfortable Brooklyn Nets win when they face the Orlando Magic.

Where to watch Magic vs Nets?

Fans will be able to catch the fixture on local broadcast through the YES network and Fox Sports Florida. The game will also be available to watch for those who have an NBA League Pass.