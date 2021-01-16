Orlando Magic vs Brooklyn Nets Prediction & Match Preview - January 16th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

In one of the most anticipated games of the 2020-2021 NBA season, the reinforced Brooklyn Nets take on the struggling Orlando Magic on Saturday.

The highlight of the game could be the three-time scoring champion and newest member of the Brooklyn Nets, James Harden, donning his new jersey as he plays alongside his former teammate in Kevin Durant. That said, NBA fans will have to wait for the big three of Durant, Harden, and Irving on the floor together as Kyrie is still not with the team. Though there are good chances that Harden will be available for this matchup.

THE BEARD IS A BROOKLYN NET.



WELCOME TO BROOKLYN, JAMES HARDEN. pic.twitter.com/kFgVEd8qtU — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) January 14, 2021

The Brooklyn Nets are coming off back-to-back wins and will be determined to make a statement against the Orlando Magic as they announce their arrival to the world.

Meanwhile, the Orlando Magic will enter this contest on a four-game losing streak with a margin of double digits in all four games. The Magic were off to a good start this season but have suffered from player injuries that have left them short-handed on the offensive end of the floor. They will face an uphill battle against one of the prime contenders in the East on Sunday.

Match Details

Fixture: Orlando Magic vs Brooklyn Nets Prediction - NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Saturday, January 16th, 2021 6:00 PM ET. (Sunday 4:30 AM IST)

Venue: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

Orlando Magic Preview

Advertisement

It's Deja vu for Orlando Magic fans as their season is once again riddled with player injuries. The Magic were playing well this campaign before Markelle Fultz went down in a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Orlando Magic have since been struggling to generate enough offense to match their counterparts. Nikola Vucevic is leading Orlando in most categories and is posting some impressive numbers. He is averaging, 21.9 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 3.5 assists in twelve games thus far.

The Orlando Magic will need Terrence Ross and Aaron Gordon to step up big time in their matchup against the revitalized Brooklyn Nets team.

Key Player - Nikola Vucevic

Advertisement

Nikola Vucevic celebrates with teammate James Ennis III

Nikola Vucevic will have to carry the Orlando Magic on his shoulders on Saturday night. He is his teams best bet to heat up offensively and clean up the glass on both ends of the floor.

Vucevic is having a career year this campaign and is putting up All-Star caliber performances. He is shooting with an impressive 50% accuracy from the field and can even stretch the floor with his long range shooting abilities. Though he will have his hands full with Durant and Harden harassing him with their lethal scoring talents.

Orlando Magic Predicted Lineup

G Cole Anthony, G Dwayne Bacon, F James Ennis III, F Aaron Gordon, C Nikola Vucevic.

Brooklyn Nets Preview

The Brooklyn Nets are trending worldwide with the blockbuster trade that brought over James Harden. Basketball fans are waiting with anticipation of when Harden will make his debut, and it very well could be in their matchup against the Orlando Magic. There is no clarity on when Kyrie Irving will return to the floor.

Harden has been listed as questionable for Saturday's game, but there are reports that he will be in the starting lineup with Kevin Durant. The two played together in OKC Thunder from 2009-10 to 2011-12. The trio of Duran Harden and Westbrook lead that unit to the 2012 NBA Finals, losing to the Miami Heat in five games.

Advertisement

James Harden on the Nets' new trio. pic.twitter.com/Idg1YkEmSc — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 15, 2021

All eyes will be on the Brooklyn Nets this season as they endeavor to win the NBA Championship with their powerful trio of Durant, Harden, and Irving.

Key Player - Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant brings the ball upcourt against the Denver Nuggets

Since Hardens' status can not be certified before the game begins, the onus of leading Brooklyn Nets' new lineup will fall on Kevin Durant's shoulders. KD has been phenomenal in his return to the NBA this season. He is averaging 29.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 5.8 assists in nine games thus far. He is shooting a lights out 53.7% from the field and an impressive 46.2% from downtown.

Durant is arguably the most gifted offensive player in this history of the NBA. He makes it look easy with his silky smooth shooting that hits nothing but the net. Watch out for him to explode with a big game performance for the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday. You do not want to miss this one.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

G Bruce Brown, G James Harden, F Joe Harris, F Kevin Durant, C DeAndre Jordan

Magic vs Nets Match Prediction

Advertisement

The Orlando Magic have been on a four-game losing streak and don't have enough firepower to match the Brooklyn Nets.

Harden or no Harden, Durant is more than enough to take on the Orlando Magic in this matchup and give them a berserker beat down.

The Brooklyn Nets are the heavy favorites to win this game. You can take that to the bank.

Where to watch Magic vs Nets?

The local coverage of the game will be available on Yes Network and Fox Sports Florida. Fans can also live-stream this matchup via the NBA League Pass.