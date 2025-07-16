Orlando Magic vs Brooklyn Nets Prediction and Preview for 2025 NBA Summer League | July 16

The Orlando Magic continue their 2025 NBA Las Vegas Summer League with a game against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday. The Magic have not had the best of times in Las Vegas, as they are yet to notch a win in three games so far.

Their last game saw them lose 92-75 to the OKC Thunder on Tuesday. Guard Ethan Thompson recorded 16 points, four rebounds and a single assist, while guard Wendell Moore added 14 points, 10 rebounds and one assist.

The Nets, on the other hand, aren't much different from the Magic. They, too, have all three games in the competition, with their last game being the narrow 97-93 loss to the New York Knicks on Tuesday.

Center Drew Timme finished with 24 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Guard Caleb Daniels added 16 points, nine rebounds and two assists.

Orlando Magic vs Brooklyn Nets game details and odds

The Magic versus Nets game will take place at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the game on NBA TV and ESPN+.

Moneyline: Magic (-135) vs. Nets (+114)

Spread: Magic (-2.0) vs. Nets (+2.0)

Total (O/U): Magic o180.5 (-110) vs. Nets u180.5 (-110)

Editor's note: The odds could change closer to tipoff, as the odds listed are based on available information at the time of writing.

Orlando Magic vs Brooklyn Nets preview

The Magic started the 2025 Las Vegas Summer League with two close defeats. They lost 84-81 to the Sacramento Kings on July 10 and 89-86 to the Toronto Raptors on July 13.

Standout performances have been seen from rookies Jase Richardson and Noah Penda. Richardson, the No. 25th pick, dropped 19 points with strong shooting and playmaking against the Raptors, while Penda, the No. 32nd pick, pulled 14 rebounds with a handful of steals against the Raptors.

The Nets have struggled with their 3-point shooting. However, undrafted G-Leaguer Drew Timme has been a standout performer, averaging 26 points per game on 62% shooting. Egor Demin, the No. 8 pick, has shown range, as he knocked down four threes in one game, going 4-of-10 from deep.

Orlando Magic vs Brooklyn Nets roster

Here's a look at the Magic and Nets' summer league rosters ahead of their game on Wednesday.

Magic

Name Position Jace Richardson G Tristan da Silva F Jalen Crutcher G Lance Terry G Dakota Leffew G Alondes Williams G Jaden Akins G Wendell Moore Jr. G Ethan Thompson G Nate Santos F Johnell Davis G Marcio Santos F Kylor Kelley C Lynn Kidd C Zach Freemantle F Skal Labissiere C Lazar Stefanovic G Brandon Huntley-Hatfield C Noah Penda F

Nets

Name Position Terry Roberts G Drake Powell G-F Egor Demin G Tyson Etienne G Tosan Evbuomwan F Grant Nelson F-C Tyrese Samuel F-C Danny Wolf F Nolan Traore G Drew Timme F Caleb Daniels G D'Andre Davis G-F Quincy Olivari G Justyn Hamilton C TJ Bamba G Ben Saraf G

Orlando Magic vs Brooklyn Nets prediction

The Magic and the Nets come into this matchup with nothing to lose. Fans should expect inside dominance matchups, backcourt battles and shooting showdowns.

Any of the teams that find their shooting rhythm first claim this

Our prediction: We expect the Magic to win.

